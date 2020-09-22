  1. Home
EXCLUSIVE: Nimrat Kaur joins Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam in Dinesh Vijan's Dasvi

Maddock Films' next will have three really prominent actors in its star cast - Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam. And it's titled Dasvi.
Abhihske Bachchan had taken a short sabbatical in between, before returning to the silver screen with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan. Earlier this year, he stunned everyone with a brilliant performance in Breathe 2. Now, we hear that AB Junior has been signed on as the lead in Dinesh Vijan's next production venture. 

A source tells us, "It's a concept driven film called Dasvi, which Abhishek really liked. There will be two heroines in the film. Yami Gautam had been locked for the film much before. And now, Nimrat Kaur has been roped in as the second female lead as well. The plot is not known, but it's an original script and Dinu's team wanted a strong cast of really credible actors for the same." We reached out to Nimrat who didn't want to talk about this. 

Apart from Dasvi, the Lunchbox heroine is also gearing up for another film. For her second film, she has been signed on for a Shah Rukh Khan production. "Yes, Red Chillies is also producing another thriller, which will mostly have Nimrat and Arjun Kapoor in it. The team will make a formal announcement of the same soon," the source adds. Despte delivering top notch acts, Nimrat was never given the opportunities she deserves and her last Bollywood project happens to be Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift. Post that, she was seen playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor's web series The Test Case and had a recurring role in the hit drama Homeland. With Dasvi and the Red Chillies film, it's almost like a comeback for Nimrat in films again. 

