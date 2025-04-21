EXCLUSIVE: Nirav Modi’s biggest scam to be adapted for screen by producer Vikram Malhotra and director Palash Vaswani; Bollywood A-lister to play the fugitive

Nirav Modi, a name that instantly grabs your attention, is infamous for his multi-billion-dollar PNB scam. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that producer Vikram Malhotra’s Abundantia Entertainment is all set to bring a film based on his life and the scam, which will be helmed by Gullak fame director Palash Vaswani. The film is to be a Netflix Original.

After directing seasons 2 and 3 of the hit series, Palash Vaswani is now all geared up to switch genres and direct a film based on the real-life story of Nirav Modi. This ambitious project will be adapted for the screen from Pavan C. Lall’s book, Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi. The movie is said to chronicle Nirav Modi’s entire life and focus on one of the biggest scams of all time.

One of the major aspects of a film is its star cast, and we have learned that the makers have approached A-list actors for the lead role. A big name is soon going to sign the film, and we bet fans cannot wait to see who will play the protagonist.

With the recent reports of the arrest of Nirav Modi’s uncle, Mehul Choksi, an absconding diamond merchant and key accused in the PNB fraud case, a lot of interest has been generated around them yet again.

The filming of this yet-untitled project will begin in the second half of this year and is aiming for an early 2026 release. This Netflix original film is going to be produced by Vikram Malhotra, Founder & CEO of Abundantia Entertainment, who recently produced Chhorii 2, which starred Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal roles.

