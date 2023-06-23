EXCLUSIVE: Nora Fatehi turns producer with international music video as solo singer in song 'Sexy in my dress'

Nora Fatehi is one of the most popular faces in the world of entertainment. She has mesmerised one and all by her amazing dance routines and songs. She has made it big in her field of work and has now also turned a producer with her international music video titled 'Sexy in my dress'. The teaser of her song received a heartening response and the full video song will be out at 5pm IST on her Youtube channel.

Nora Fatehi Expresses Her Excitement Prior To The Release Of Her New Song, 'Sexy In My Dress'

Nora's fans have been eagerly waiting for the music video if the comments are anything to go by. Nora is absolutely thrilled to release her new song. When she was asked to comment on her new upcoming song, she said, ”It feels good to enter a new year of my career with my first solo as a singer ‘Sexy in my dress’. Truly an international track which embodies my feminine spirit. It was a crazy experience shooting and producing the music video and my team put their all into it. We kept a very latin pop vibe and the dancers performed so well. I'm over the moon with how the project turned out and I feel so proud of myself for making it happen against all odds. I'm even more excited to see everyone dance to this song and sharing it with all their friends.”

Nora Fatehi Has Taken Up A Number Of Responsibilities By Turning Producer On Her Upcoming Song 'Sexy In My Dress'

Nora Fatehi has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years. She was previously a lead dance performer but now she has added more feathers to the hat of her many achievements by undertaking very technical jobs like music composition and music video production apart from also being a solo vocalist, in her upcoming song 'Sexy in my dress'. 'Sexy in my dress' is directed by Moroccon director Abderrafia el Abdioui and is choreographed by Rajit Dev. It highlights Nora's feminine flirty side and has a pop feel to it. Nora's global popularity should ensure that the song becomes an instant global hit with everyone wanting to groove to it.

Where And When To Watch Nora Fatehi's New Song 'Sexy In My Dress'

'Sexy in my dress' will release on Nora Fatehi's YouTube channel at 5pm IST. Once it premieres, it can be watched by viewers from across the globe.

