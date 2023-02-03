EXCLUSIVE: 'Pathaan was planned even before War teaser came out'- reveals director Siddharth Anand

In his EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand opened up about developing the idea of Pathaan and revealed that it happened even much before the release of War. Read excerpts from the interview here...

Pathaan , the recently released Shah Rukh Khan starrer has emerged as one of the biggest box-office successes of Hindi cinema in recent times. Siddharth Anand , the talented filmmaker established himself as the most bankable director of the current lot, with the blockbuster outing. As you may know, this is Siddharth's second outing in the YRF spy universe, after the 2019-released blockbuster War, which featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

Pathaan was planned even before the War teaser came out

In his interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand revealed that he always had the desire to make an out-and-out action film with Shah Rukh Khan. He also added that he had the idea of Pathaan with him, for a very long time. However, the film was not planned after the massive success of War, but it fell in place even much before the teaser of Hrithik Roshan's film came out.

"This happened just before War was released. We were doing the post-production of War, and this is just before even the teaser had come out. War came out in October 2019, and this (planning Pathaan) happened around June and July of the same year. Early July is when I told Aditya Chopra that this is what I want to do next and that we should approach Shah Rukh Khan now. Because, I know he was looking for a film at this point in time and why not, just take a chance? We can talk to him with this, we have a broad story, and once he's on, we'll just adapt it to him," revealed Siddharth Anand as he recalled the entire process.

