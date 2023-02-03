EXCLUSIVE: Will Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir unite in the future? Siddharth Anand reveals

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was released on January 25th and since then, the film has been enjoying a thunderous run at the box office. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also starred Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It also featured Salman Khan in a special appearance. The audience loved watching Shah Rukh in a different avatar after such a long time. Pathaan has successfully touched the 700 crore mark worldwide. Amid enjoying praises and massive success, Pinkvilla recently interacted with the captain of the ship. Siddharth talked about his superhit films - War and Pathaan from YRF's spy universe. He also revealed if the audience will get to see SRK and Hrithik Roshan's union in the future. Siddharth Anand spills beans on Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan meeting Hrithik Roshan's Kabir in the future

YRF recently announced their spy universe which includes Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War and now Pathaan. In the film, Salman appeared as Tiger alongside Pathaan. Their scenes got the loudest cheers in theatres. In Tiger 3 as well, Shah Rukh will make a special appearance. During the exclusive interview, Anand was asked if Pathaan and Hrithik's Kabir will meet in the future. He said, "I think it's something that they will overlap at some point and that is the exciting part. Standalone we have seen what they can do. So in the universe that Aditya Chopra is creating, it's so exciting these times that you can do so much more with them and fortunately exciting to see them overlap at some point."

Siddharth Anand on delivering 300 crore films With Pathaan and War, Siddharth has made it to the list of directors delivering two 300 crore films. The other two directors who have achieved this feat are Rajkumar Hirani (Sanju and PK), and Ali Abbas Zafar (Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan). The ace director called it 'humbling'. He said, "It is very humbling and it is a privilege actually. In our industry, the number 300 is very important for everyone. Crossing the 300 crore mark at the box office plays on everybody's mind. It has become like a finishing line which is what I keep saying. Now the greed is 400!" Siddharth Anand on creating two big franchises for YRF's spy universe Siddharth further also reacted to creating two biggest franchises for YRF's spy universe. He added, "It's amazing ya to be able to be a creator of these franchises which audiences have loved. A franchise is a character or a film which the audience has given a lot of love. Itna pyaar diya hai that they have not had enough of it. So you need to give them more and that is how franchises are born. So the fact that I have been able to create two of them and back to back is something that kuch toh sahi kar raha hu yaar. So it's very humbling and very exciting that whatever I am making, it's reaching the audience." WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Siddharth Anand opens up on the challenges of directing a superstar Sidharth has directed Hrithik, Shah Rukh and Salman (special appearance). He was asked about the challenges directors face while directing a superstar. He said that one has to adapt to the actor's mood and understand their headspace. He also said that a director needs to be headstrong while working with superstars and get what the best out of them. Anand revealed, "Every actor comes with his own temperament and with his own aura, and you as a director are more like a counselor. So you need to adapt to that mood and sensibility because they are superstars, they are giants. I worked with Saif Ali Khan and Ranbir Kapoor when he was a newcomer, and then I went on to Hrithik who was an established bonafide superstar. A director needs to understand the headspace and get the best work out of everybody. So you have to adapt, circumvent it and get the best out of them, and get what you want even though they have a wealth of experience. But they were very easy and lovely. If they have faith in you, it's a party."

