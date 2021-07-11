Vishal Shekhar and Manoj Muntashir on board Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha

While Hrithik Roshan plays the role of dreaded gangster, Vedha, Saif Ali Khan steps into the shoes of a no-nonsense cop, Vikram in this gangster drama. Filming begins soon. Details

We were the first to reveal that after the 2019 action thriller, War, will be seen next in the official adaptation of Tamil hit, Vikram Vedha. He will be joined by , who plays the role of a no-nonsense cop, with Hrithik being the dreaded gangster. And now, we have learnt that the makers have got Vishal – Shekhar and Manoj Muntashir on board the film.

While the composer duo has come on board to do the music, Manoj will don multiple avatars of penning the lyrics and writing the script and dialogue draft of this gangster drama. “Vikram Vedha has been in the prep stage for a while now and the makers in the final stage of pre-production. They are targeting to take the film on floors within the next 2 months and wrap it up by year end to get the film ready for a September 30, 2022 release,” revealed a source close to the development.

Contrary to the general norm of remakes, the makers have tweaked the set-up, but retained the essence of the Tamil original featuring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in lead. “Vishal and Shekhar are composing an original sound track for the film, bringing Manoj’s words to life. Meanwhile, Manoj too is working on the dialogue draft to ensure that it isn’t a literal translation of the original film. Neeraj Pandey on the other hand is creatively involved in the screenplay,” the source added. Hrithik too is involved in all aspects of pre-production, ranging from the script to shooting schedule.

“They are also working on several looks for Hrithik and Saif. While the actor has already gone lean to get into the gangster avatar, they are working on the styling and other aspects of the look. As far as Saif is concerned, the idea is to give a different spin to the cop characters and it’s work in progress there as well,” the source signed off.

The adaptation is helmed by the director duo of Pushkar and Gayatri, who also worked on the original film. It’s produced by Neeraj Pandey along with Reliance Entertainment. Meanwhile, Vishal and Shekhar are also working on the music of Siddarth Anand's espionage, Pathan featuring , and John Abraham.

