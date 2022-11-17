EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali takes the digital route, to release on THIS date

Rakul Preet Singh, who was recently seen in Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra, also has director Tejas Prabhaa Vijay Deoskar’s Chhatriwali in the pipeline. The film was officially announced in November last year. While sharing an image from the movie’s set on instagram, the actress had stated, “Bin mausam barsaat kabhi bhi ho sakti hai…Apni chhatri taiyaar rakhiye! Presenting the first look of #Chhatriwali.” We now have an exclusive update on this Ronnie Screwvala production. We have heard that the film will be released on an OTT platform, and the makers have decided on its release date. “Rakul Preet Singh’s Chhatriwali will be released on ZEE5 on January 20, 2023. An official announcement will be made soon,” informs a source close to the development. Besides Rakul, the film also features Sumeet Vyas, Prachee Shah Paandya, Satish Kaushik, Rajesh Tailang and Dolly Ahluwalia.

Rakul Preet Singh wrapped up the shoot last year Rakul Preet Singh had finished shooting for the film in December 2021, and had written about it on social media. “Anddddd last night was a bag of mixed emotions. Happppy and content for creating something I enjoyed and believed in. What a smooth journey #chhatriwali has been. Couldn’t have asked for a better team for my first title role film. @tejasdeoskar you made the process so seamless,” the actress had mentioned on Instagram. The post further read, “A big shoutout for the entire unit for tirelessly working and not complaining! @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala. Also a bigggg thank you to all my costars for being a joy to work with.” She will also soon be seen in director Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. We reached out to ZEE5 for a confirmation. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

