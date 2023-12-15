EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty among others to attend Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt the list of celebrities who will be attending the Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony. From Akshay Kumar, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Rohit Shetty.

Akshay Kumar
The much anticipated historical Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony at Ram Janm Bhumi will be happening on January 22. The grand event will be attended by several high-profile personalities. Amongst others, Pinkvilla has brought an exclusive list of guests from the entertainment industry who will be gracing the occasion. Check out!

List of celebs attending Shri Ram Mandir opening ceremony

According to our sources, some of the Bollywood celebrities who will be attending the opening ceremony includes megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher , Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani , Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, and producer Mahaveer Jain. 

In addition to this, celebs from South industry including legendaty Rajinikanth, Chiranjivi, Mohanlal, Dhanush and Rishabh Shetty have been invited for Shri Ram Mandir event which will be taking place in Ayodhya. 

