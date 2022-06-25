Exclusive: Ranbir Kapoor & Deepika Padukone to reunite; Read details

The best thing about the Hindi film industry is that the industry folks balance their professional and personal life seamlessly. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone showed us their professional side when they signed Ayan Mukerji's film after their controversial breakup. But all's well that ends well as both the ex-flames are now happily married to their respective partners, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone are versatile actors, who share tremendous on-screen chemistry. Every time they come together, they manage to create magic. Fans would love to see this onscreen jodi in the films. But, for that, fans will have to wait for some time. However, filmmaker, Punit Malhotra has managed to rope these actors for a project.

The Tamasha actors will be reuniting onscreen. Although not for a film, it is for a commercial. Deepika and Ranbir have signed a beverage brand endorsement deal. As per our source, the commercial will be directed by Punit Malhotra. Time and again Bollywood actors have been slammed for endorsing unhealthy beverages due to several controversies around the products. Deepika and Ranbir have been the face of a paint company, and also featured in an ad for the same.

Also, reportedly, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi film, Brahmastra in a cameo. Deepika and Ranbir together have created magic onscreen as co-stars in successful films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.

Also Read: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone to come together for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra trilogy?