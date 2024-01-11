EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor has THIS similarity with Rajesh Khanna feels Animal lyricist Manoj Muntashir

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the finest actors in Bollywood. He is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Animal. Not only has the film performed exceptionally well at the box office, but its music has also entertained audiences. Each song, from Satranga to Arjan Vailly, has resonated uniquely with listeners and climbed the music charts.

Recently, Pinkvilla organized a roundtable discussion on Animal's music, where Manoj Muntashir, Raj Shekhar, Ashim Kemson, Shreyas Puranik, and Harshvardhan Rameshwar joined in. They shared their thoughts on Ranbir's performance on their songs in the film.

Manoj Muntashir on Ranbir Kapoor performing on their songs

During the chat, the music maestros were asked how they felt watching Ranbir Kapoor perform their songs on the big screen as an audience. Considering the actor beautifully emotes with his eyes, it must have added to the already melodious songs. Replying to this, Manoj Muntashir instantly said, “sirf aankho se nahi kiya hai, I think wo jab lip-sync kar rahe hote hain to aapko unke gale ke veins dikh jate hai…wo kaise kar lete hai, unko music ka knowledge hai mujhe nahi pata. But shayad Rajesh Khanna ke baad agar koi actor itne achese se gaane carry karta hai apne upar to wo Ranbir Kapoor hai. (He doesn’t emote only with his eyes. When he is lip-syncing any song we can see the veins on his neck. How he does that, I don’t know. But if there is any actor after Rajesh Khanna who can carry a song so beautifully, it has to be Ranbir Kapoor.)”

Ranbir Kapoor’s next project

According to sources, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the character of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. Joining him will be the talented Sai Pallavi, who will be portraying the role of Goddess Sita. It is said that Nitesh Tiwari is planning to begin shooting for this epic tale in February/March 2024. The makers are also planning to incorporate new filmmaking technology into the project, and they have already conducted multiple test runs for the shoot. From 3D scans to look tests, every aspect of pre-production has been meticulously taken care of with the lead actors.

