EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were offered to play Ranbir Kapoor's parents in Brahmastra

What could have been an interesting casting coup of sorts, DeepVeer were offered important roles in Brahmastra - that of Ranbir's parents. But before you jump to a conclusion, read the full story!

and 's Brahmastra is definitely one of the most awaited films of 2020. Although there have been a few delays, sources tell us that the makers have put in a lot of effort to make it a visual extravaganza. Apart from the film's lead, it features a terrific ensemble that has Amitabh Bachchan and in primary roles and , Dimple Kapadia and South superstar Nagarjuna stepping in for special roles.

But amid all this, there were strong rumours that Ayan Mukerji had approached and to step in for two important parts in the whole mythological sci-fi flick. A source close to the development tells us, "Brahmastra is written in a way where many characters who will hardly have a role to essay in the first part, come into play in a major way in the next two parts of the trilogy. Ayan needed two actors from the younger generation - in their mid 30s - to step into play Ranbir aka Shiva's parents. He had then approached Ranveer and Deepika for the same."

Before you get shocked, let us tell you that the film's setting is completely different. "Ranbir loses his parents when he's young, so Ranveer and Deepika would have played their actual ages in the film. They have a cameo in Brahmastra Part One, but their backstory comes into light in the second installment of the mammoth project. It would have been an interesting casting coup but neither Ranveer nor DP have given their nod to the film. In fact, the team is now scouting for another A-list actor and actress to step in for the same roles."

