EXCLUSIVE: Saif Ali Khan thanks Tanhaji team who 'pushed & guided' him as he wins at Filmfare Awards 2021.

Saif Ali Khan won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) at the Filmfare Awards 2021 for his impressive work in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

It has been an exciting start to the year for actor . From his controversial web series to the arrival of his second son, the actor has been busy with multiple commitments and projects. On Saturday, it was another big day for the actor as he bagged an award for his impressive work in 2020's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. For the unversed, Saif Ali Khan won the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) at the Filmfare Awards 2021.

Starring alongside and Kajol, Saif stood out in his negative avatar as Uday Bhan Singh. The actor was ecstatic on winning the award and shared his excitement with Pinkvilla.

In an exclusive chat with us, Saif thanked the entire team of Tanhaji for pushing and guiding him to do his best. He said, "I want to thank Ajay Devgn and Kumar Mangat ji. This is the second time they have given one of my career's best roles and they are generous and confident producers."

He added, "The main credit for my work goes without doubt to Om Raut and I’m lucky to be working with him. He wrote, pushed and guided me into a performance I am really proud of. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. I also must thank my action choreographer Ramzan and his two assistants Mike and Sven who took action to a new high in this film. Thank you to all well wishers. Please be safe and well."

Apart from Saif's win, Anubhav Sinha's Thappad sweeped the awards across several categories. Late actor Irrfan was also awarded posthumous recognition for his work in Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Irrfan's double win; says would like to see son Babil Khan 'do well in future'

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×