EXCLUSIVE: 'Salman Khan was sitting like a lion' on Baby John sets during his cameo shoot, recalls Atlee; Varun Dhawan reveals superstar called filmmaker 'Bruce Lee ka bhai’

Salman Khan has a massive fan following, and his fans are always eager to see him on-screen, whether through films or cameos. Recently, Atlee shared some interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes of working with the superstar when he came to shoot his cameo for the Varun Dhawan-led Baby John. The filmmaker revealed that Salman sat like a lion, explaining his grand presence on set as he had fun and even teased Atlee by calling him Bruce Lee's brother.

In an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, Atlee revealed they planned to get Salman Khan on board for a cameo over a cup of causal coffee. He said that he shared the idea with the film's co-producer Murad Khetani that wasn't known to Varun yet. So, they casually planned to approach the actor for it in some time.

However, to the Jawan director's surprise, the next morning, Khetani informed him that he had already visited the superstar at his home. Within minutes, the superstar agreed to do the cameo.

The idea was exciting for Atlee but made him nervous because they had not prepared the scene for Salman Khan's cameo. However, he was grateful for the actor's generosity and agreed to it.

Given the moment's significance, the filmmaker wanted everything to be perfect and checked all the preparations himself. "Considering a big superstar like Salman Khan was coming, I had to be very responsible. I wanted everything to be perfect," he explained.

However, Khan effortlessly made them comfortable and trusted them, removing all their worries and nervousness. Atlee said, “We planned to go and explain the scene to him, but Salman sir said, 'Why do you have to explain? I'll come and do it, no problem.' I've never seen a superstar like that."

Atlee, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan and prominent actors in the South Indian film industry, admitted he had never seen any superstar who didn't ask questions and trusted them to such an extent.

On the day of the shoot, the filmmaker was again surprised when he punctually came at the call time but realized he was late since the Tiger 3 actor arrived half an hour early on the sets.

"I was 20 minutes late to the set because we called Salman Khan at 1:00; he came by 12:30, so I came at 1. I came on time, but he was 20 minutes before me, and he was sitting like a lion,” Atlee said, highlighting the impressive presence of the superstar.

Khan, known for his fun-loving nature, also had a fun banter on the set with Atlee and other cast members. Varun Dhawan chimed in and revealed that Salman Khan teased the filmmaker by calling him Bruce Lee ka bhai Atlee, which left everyone laughing and overall brought a positive energy to the shoot.

Sharing details about the cameo, Atlee, who produced Baby John, revealed that they shot an action sequence with Khan and assured fans they would love it. He stated, "We captured a solid four-to-five-minute sequence. In my language, it's 'paka mass,' pure entertainment."

In the end, the filmmaker hinted at the possibility of expanding Salman Khan's role in the future, mentioning that the superstar has an epilogue in the film. Maybe that might be Baby John 2; we don't know," he teased, leaving fans excited.

Despite their fun, Atlee expressed his sincere gratitude to Salman Khan, who took time out from his busy schedule for the cameo. He admitted they had a lot of fun together on the set, which has increased fans' expectations of seeing it.

