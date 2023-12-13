EXCLUSIVE: Saloni Batra has THIS to say on scene which offended her as woman from Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal
While speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Saloni Batra discussed her views as she shared Animal scene which offended her from Ranbir Kapoor starrer. Read on!
Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is the current topic of discussion. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film starred Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Saloni Batra and others. Ever since its release, Animal has sparked discussions surrounding misogyny and a section of society making allegations that the film promotes male chauvinism. Nonetheless, the film continues to rule the box office and social media.
On the other hand, Saloni Batra who played the role of Ranbir Kapoor’s sister in the film sat in an exclusive conversation with us and discussed if a scene offended her as a woman.
Saloni Batra on Animal scene that offended her
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Saloni Batra was asked if there was any film in Animal that offended her as a woman. In response to this, the actress called it ‘such a big deal to get this film’. She further added, “First of all, as an artist you lose objectivity when you’re watching, you’re only gaga like oh my god this is the film I’ve done, in part of such series, actors, been a part of such a big cast and such a big film.”
She further added, “Secondly, I wouldn’t want to judge the character because it’s a story, and I am watching it as an entertainment package. There are some films, some documentaries, and all which are there to teach you something. This is there to make you laugh, cry, and feel emotions - just entertain.”
Watch the full interview here:
“That’s happened after a very long (time), I feel like people have really gone crazy and lost it so yeah, so I don’t think I would want to do that,” she shared on a concluding note.
About Animal
Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film may have been receiving polarizing views, but its reception at the box office is undeniable. The film continues to make waves at the box office. As of now, it has managed to cross Rs. 200 crore gross overseas and Rs 700 crore gross worldwide on its second Monday.
Despite the A-Certification and long length of more than 3 hours, the film has emerged as the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's two films Pathaan and Jawan.
