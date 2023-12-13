EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Saloni Batra recalls being heartbroken on playing Ranbir Kapoor’s sister; opines on his character

It’s been more than two weeks since the release of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film continues to soar at the box office and rule social media as well. The film brought extensive attention to all the characters in the film. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri, Ranbir’s onscreen sister in Animal, Saloni Batra has been receiving appreciation for her character.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about her experience playing the sister of Ranbir and her views on the character played by the actor.

Saloni Batra admits being heart-broken on playing Ranbir Kapoor's sister in Animal

Popular actress Saloni Batra, after the massive success of Animal, sat with us for a candid conversation. During the interview, she was asked, while everyone wants to play Ranbir Kapoor’s love interest, if it was heartbreaking for her to play his sister.

To this, the actress shared, “Initially yes! But I was offered such a good part by Sandeep sir, and it was a dream come true. I’ve been around, but this is my first commercial project and to be a part of such a project, it was a very big deal for me, so there were no two ways I could’ve said no.”

Watch the full interview here:

She further continues by sharing, “maine sir ko first meeting mein hi bola tha ki sir mujhe romance karna tha aap mujhe behen bana rahe ho but thik hai (I told sir in the first meeting that I wanted to romance, and you’re making me his sister, but it’s okay), I’ll take it with a pinch of salt and do it,” and laughs.

The actress said, “But I was so grateful and thankful to everybody to sir to have a belief in me and trust me to give me that part, so I couldn’t ever have even second thoughts about it, to be honest.”

Saloni called herself a huge fan of Ranbir and reminisced about her college memories of the first edit as she shared, “aap believe nahin karoge main itni badi fan rahi hun Ranbir ki (you won’t believe, but I’ve been such a huge fan) and I always wanted to romance him, and I am from NIFT. When I learned Photoshop for the first time, I actually morphed my photo with him; I took a Wake Up Sid ka poster, me and him, Oh my god!” she shares with laughter and remains hopeful of not always wanting to play a sister.

Saloni Batra shares her views on Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal

In addition to this, Saloni Batra was further quizzed about her views on Ranbir’s character in the film as an actor and as Saloni.

In response to this, she remarked, “He is a flawed character who’s never gotten love from his father, and he faces things in life which hence brings him to this stage in life where he does things, and eventually, he has a graph of losing out on things, you see him going through so much pain and all of that.”

She further adds, “So, as I said I am not here to judge any character, but I can only look at it from the story’s perspective and this is a story about one such character who is absolutely crazily in love with his family, he can go to any lengths for them, and he is because he hasn’t gotten that love back since he was a child, he’s had the repercussions in his life and his character, and it’s his character graph and that is what Sandeep sir has tried to show and very effectively with a very clear vision with the correct edit, correct BGM because people are loving the film.”

“I’ve heard people love, cry go crazy hoot in the middle of the film, and it’s a full package entertainer,” she further opined.

Commenting on the love-hate relationship of the audience with the film, she concluded by stating, “The film is also trying to tell you a lot of things. It’s about you and what you take back from it.”

