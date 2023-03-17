EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan to feature in Sharan Sharma’s next, Deets Inside

Soon after unveiling the trailer of her upcoming Pawan Kripalani directed thriller, Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan kickstarted promotions with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh. The film is scheduled for a release on March 31, and sharing the trailer on Instagram, Sara wrote, “Shaq ka ghera hai badhta jaa raha…aakhir khooni hai kaun? Watch the trailer now!” While her fans are eagerly looking forward to this much-awaited project, Pinkvilla now has an update on another interesting movie that she has given her nod to. We have learnt that Sara Ali Khan will feature in director Sharan Sharma’s next.

He has earlier helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which was headlined by Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. A source close to the development informs that it’s a unique script, and Sharan feels that Sara is perfect for the part. The formalities have been locked recently, and the film is expected to go on the floors soon. Rest of the details have been kept under the wraps for now.

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming projects

Besides Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in producer Dinesh Vijan’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino in the pipeline. While making the announcement of the latter project, Sara had written on social media, “Bringing together heartwarming stories of contemporary couples in #MetroInDino. In cinemas 8th December 2023”. This Bhushan Kumar backed project also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Konkona Sen Sharma.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan has a 'blast' as she gorges on paratha and dahi in Chandigarh: WATCH