Varun Dhawan announces Sara Ali Khan’s new film Ae Watan Mere Watan in her shayari style; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following and her fans love to watch her on the screen. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that the Kedarnath star will soon go back in time and do a film based on the 1942 Quit India Movement. And today, taking to his Instagram handle, Sara’s good friend and co-actor Varun Dhawan, who has collaborated with Amazon Prime videos, announced this new film of the actress titled, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Indeed it will be interesting to see Sara in this new avatar. Sara Ali Khan’s new film announced

Prime Bae Varun Dhawan reveals Sara Ali Khan as the lead of Prime Video’s upcoming Amazon Original Movie, a Dharmatic Entertainment Production, Ae Watan Mere Watan. Keeping up with his promise to treat fans and audiences with ‘never heard before’ updates on Prime Video’s upcoming projects, super-fan and #PrimeBae Varun Dhawan just revealed Sara Ali Khan as the lead of the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, Ae Watan Mere Watan, which goes on floors this month. In his signature, inimitable style, Varun revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. Check out Varun Dhawan’s video: