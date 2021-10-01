EXCLUSIVE: Seema Khan reveals she gifted a handmade beads necklace to Malaika Arora which left her in awe

Sohail Khan’s darling wife Seema Khan has been creating a massive buzz ever since her series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives was released. Not just her acting prowess, but Seema also went on to leave a mark with her impeccable fashion statement. The diva has been nailing it with her style choices and enjoys a decent fan following. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Seema gave us a tour of her closet and gave a glimpse of her love for fashion.

During the conversation, Seema spoke about gifting a handmade beaded necklace to her BFF which had been made by herself. Talking about it, she said, “These are pieces that I have actually made myself like beading. So, I have actually given one to Malaika, I had made one in red. She absolutely loved it and a few years ago, we went on a holiday and she wore it with her resort wear”. This isn’t all. She also gave a glimpse of sunnies and sneakers gifted to her by and Bobby Deol’s wife Tania Deol.

Check out the video here:

Meanwhile, Seema also made the heads turn after she was seen donning her son Nirvan Khan’s quirky jacket. She looked like a stunner in her blingy top which she had paired with white shorts, trendy sneakers and Nirvan’s jacket and her friends Malaika and Maheep Kapoor were all hearts for it. Seema had also revealed that while Nirvan was shocked to see her wearing his jacket, Seema quipped saying that the jacket belongs to her now.