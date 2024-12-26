EXCLUSIVE: Shruti Haasan reveals Gabbar Is Back co-star Akshay Kumar gave best advice; recalls how it changed her life

Shruti Haasan collaborated with Akshay Kumar in the 2015 film Gabbar Is Back. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress revealed that Akshay gave her the best advice, which was to concentrate on rewards instead of awards. She recalled that it changed her life.

In a recent podcast with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan was asked to share the best advice given to her by an actor. In response, she stated, “Mr. Akshay Kumar said to me, ‘Focus on rewards, not awards.’”

When asked if this advice changed her life, Shruti said, “Yeah, because mere ghar mein (in my home) papa has like a shelf full of awards, my mother has National Award, father has National Award. So I was like, ‘Main toh bilkul (I am totally) like full zero waste, like full anda (zero) I am.”

She continued, “Then I was like, ‘Nahi, nahi, main bas kaam kar rahi hun (No, no, I am just working) and I’ll grow at my own pace; I’ll grow. When I started going on the reward system, not financial reward, the reward system, I started enjoying it more.”

During the conversation, Shruti Haasan also talked about working in the comedy movie Welcome Back. She said, “I think Welcome Back mein it was very little comedy compared to what I have done in Telugu and stuff, but I love comedy.”

Talking about being away from Bollywood in recent times, Shruti shared, “It’s not like I have avoided it, but I just shifted to where I got more work and more work that appreciates me or gives me a better platform. I think pre-pandemic what happened was that I had already taken a break of 1-2 years, and when I came back, everything was different, even in Mumbai, in Bollywood, and OTT. Now again it has become different, and people are figuring out a lot of things.”

The Luck actress added, “Mujhe Hindi filmein bahut acchi lagti hain, mujhe karna hai (I like Hindi films very much; I want to do them) but things that excite me.” She mentioned that she had received some offers, but they weren’t so exciting.

