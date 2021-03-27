EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli and team RRR to unveil Ajay Devgn’s look from period drama on April 2, his birthday

After Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR are all set to reveal the first look of Ajay Devgn, as a freedom fighter, from the period drama on his Birthday.

On Ram Charan’s birthday last year, the team of RRR unveiled a special teaser to introduce Alluri Sitarama Raju to the audience. They were planning to bring out a birthday special teaser of Jr.NTR’s character in May last year, however, the plan was delayed owing to the on-going pandemic. The trend of introducing audience to the world of RRR continued in 2021, when SS Rajamouli revealed the first look of as Sita from the film on March 13, followed by the poster release of Ram Charan on his birthday even. And now, Pinkvilla has another exclusive update on the film.

“The team of RRR will continue the tradition of introducing their character of their cast to the audience on their birthday. On April 2, which marks 52nd birthday for , the team will unveil his look from the film as a birthday gift for the fans. A lot of secrecy has been maintained around Ajay’s character all through the last one year, and there have been no leaked images around his look as well. Finally, the makers feel, it’s the right time to bring out Devgn’s character in front of the audience,” revealed a source close to the development.

A lot of secrecy has been maintained around Ajay’s character all through the last one year, and there have been no leaked images around his look as well. Finally, the makers feel, it’s the right time to bring out Devgn’s character in front of the audience --

Buzz is, Ajay plays the role of a freedom fighter in the film, and his track provides the necessary soul and build up to the drama in this period drama. Though short in terms of duration, it’s among the most impactful characters of the film and when Rajamouli had offered this part to Ajay and the actor graciously accepted the part. RRR is set in the 1900s and tells the tale of India’s fight against the British for Independence.

It’s said to be one of the costliest Indian films of all time, and the makers are planning a Pan-Indian release on Dussehra this year. It’s said to be the biggest casting coup of Telugu industry by pitting Ram Charan and Jr. NTR against each other. The film is in the final leg of it’s shoots and is expected to be wrapped up by April end, following which the two leads move onto their respective projects with Trivikram and Shankar respectively. Stay tuned for more updates on RRR.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: SS Rajamouli’s RRR with Jr. NTR, Ram Charan gets Rs 350 crore offer, creates HISTORY down South

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×