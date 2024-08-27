EXCLUSIVE: Stree 2 actor Sunil Kumar aka Sarkata recalls getting offer for horror-comedy while doing Kalki 2898 AD

Stree 2 is on a record-breaking spree at the box office right now. While the performances of actors Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana are being lauded, another person has played a key role in the movie. We are talking about the antagonist Sarkata, played by wrestler and actor Sunil Kumar. During an interview with Pinkvilla, he recalled bagging the horror comedy movie while working on Kalki 2898 AD.

In an exclusive chat with us, Sunil Kumar spoke about being a part of the blockbuster hit movie. He opened up about the love the film is getting. Sunil said that he feels great as people extend their admiration towards him through calls and messages.

When quizzed about how he backed the role of the ghost in the horror comedy film, Kumar stated that there’s a wrestling company in Delhi where he used to play the sport. The production called those people to inquire about taller men. Sunil further mentioned that he has been part of various advertisements for multiple popular brands.

He also revealed that the first web film that he was a part of was House Arrest, starring Ali Fazal, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Jim Sarbh, and Barkha Singh. In the Netflix movie, Sunil Kumar played Rambo, the bodyguard of Barkha’s character Pinky. However, while he was working in Nag Ashwin’s Telugu-language epic science fiction film, Kalki 2898 AD, he got a call to be part of Stree 2.

He then sent his profile to the team and soon after, director Amar Kaushik called him to Mumbai. Recalling his interaction with the filmmaker, Kumar said that he checked the size of his hands and feet and then and there, he was offered the role of Sarkata. According to Kumar’s Instagram profile, he is 7.7ft tall.

Further, in the interview with us, Kumar recalled playing the body double of Amitabh Bachchan in the recently released movie Kalki 2898 AD. “Amitabh sir he sath 1-1.5 months shooting hui thi. 1 mahina Prabhas sir ke saath. (I shot with Amitabh sir for nearly 1.5 months and worked with Prabhas sir for an entire month.)”

