EXCLUSIVE: Himesh Reshammiya to compose music of Apne 2; Anil Sharma says the sequel is strong on emotions

The Anil Sharma directorial featuring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol in lead goes on the floors in September; Will be shot in London and Punjab. Details revealed.

In March, Anil Sharma was all set to take the Apne sequel on floors with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol. However, the plans were cancelled due to the second wave of pandemic. The director explains, “The lockdown has given us the chance to improve the script further. Neeraj Pathak has written the film. We are not able to plan the exact schedule right now but the idea is to take it on floors around September.”

He further informs that it’s going to be an outdoor schedule on multiple locations. “It’s a massive set up. We plan to shoot in London and Punjab,” Anil adds. It’s a huge responsibility for Anil Sharma to take the Apne franchise forward. The director admits, “It’s the first time that I am making a part two and we are taking the story of this family forward with Karan being the latest addition to the cast. In my opinion, Apne 2 is a very emotional story, which will find a place in heart of the people. I will try my best to make it better than the prequel.”

Sharma considers himself lucky to have gotten a chance to work with all the Deol’s independently and then, also getting them together in the same film. “This is a unique project and I want to make it one of the best films of my life. It has a strong emotion, let’s see how the things shape up.” The title track of Apne is a smash hit with a strong recall value. It was composed by Himesh Reshammiya. Anil accepts that music played a pivotal role in the success of Apne and confirms that HR will be composing the music for Apne 2 as well.

“I had Himesh (Reshammiya) compose the music of Genius too and our song, Tera Fitoor was a big hit. I reunite with him on Apne 2 and you can expect a musical from us,” Anil concluded. Apart from Apne, Himesh is said to be in talks for the music of the starrer, Raksha Bandhan as well, however, one still awaits an official word from the makers. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more.

