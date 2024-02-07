EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen on possibility of working with Aamir Khan; recalls shooting Chunari Chunari with Salman Khan

Sushmita Sen is currently gearing up for the release of her web series Aarya Antim Vaar. Ahead of the release of Ram Madhvani's series, the former Miss Universe sat for an exclusive Masterclass with Pinkvilla. During the session, she shared various stories and answered questions, and among them was the possibility of working with Aamir Khan and shooting Chunari Chunari for Biwi No. 1 with Salman Khan.

Sushmita Sen on possibility of working with Aamir Khan

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen worked with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan but never with Aamir Khan. During Pinkvilla's Masterclass, this topic was raised, and Sushmita opened up about the possibility of working with Aamir.

She said, "Aamir long back but nothing after. Aamir himself also does such less films that we unfortunately not. But they say the three Khans, no I've worked with the two."

Sushmita Sen on working with Salman Khan

When asked whether Sushmita came close to working with Salman Khan for a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film probably in 2019, the actress said, "It was under discussion; we never came close enough to it. It was still under discussion."

Recalling the shoot days for Biwi No. 1's Chunari Chunari, Sushmita shared, "We shot in Miami in Fort Lauderdale. We shot in the US quite extensively. Chunari Chunari was in San Fransisco, San Jose, and it was the Golden Bridge. We were freezed due to extreme cold. Salman Khan is wearing a polo neck, wearing a blazer, he got inners, and he's wearing a yellow suit. Yours truly is in lehenga choli, and it's freezing, and the whole unit is covered in woolen clothes."

Sushmita continued, "The thermostat as an actress... shooting in the peak of winter, I think women have just developed this ability to wear chiffon saree anywhere, and the same goes for the song. We were just freezing. When David brought that song to me, I was like, 'What is this song?' David is like, 'It's a hit song.' I turned to Salman and said, 'You think that's a hit song?' So Salman's like, 'Come, we will show you.' So we get down to shoot this song, and by that time it released that year, it was at every wedding. That's a song that remains very special."

