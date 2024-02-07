EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen reveals why Main Hoon Na co-star Shah Rukh Khan is ‘King’ and we couldn’t agree more

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Susmita Sen gushed over his Main Hoon Na co-actor Shah Rukh Khan and called him the undisputed ‘King Khan’.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, seasoned actress Sushmita Sen reflected on her notable collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na. A fan's query prompted her to delve into the essence of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King Khan' title. Sen, with grace and admiration, lauded Khan as one of the industry's most generous and large-hearted figures, emphasizing his unparalleled uniqueness. Humbly and warmly, Sushmita Sen said that SRK is the undisputed 'King Khan'.

Sushmita Sen reveals why SRK is ‘King Khan’

During the interview, a fan inquired about Sushmita Sen's experience working with King Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) in the movie Main Hoon Na. Sushmita promptly responded, stating, "Yes, he is a king, definitely a king. Not only is he a wonderful man and actor, but he also takes care of people. What you have heard about him is absolutely true; he is a large-hearted man. He is a good, humble, and God-fearing man. He is a king."

Check Out Exclusive Video Here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen says her world 'opened up' after becoming Miss Universe; reflects on life before and after winning the title


About Main Hoon Na

Main Hoon Na, the 2004 Bollywood blockbuster, is an action-packed drama directed by Farah Khan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as Major Ram and Sushmita Sen as Chandni, the film unfolds a complex narrative set in a military backdrop. SRK's intense portrayal of Major Ram and Sushmita Sen's compelling role add depth to this iconic cinematic journey.

Sushmita Sen on work front

Meanwhile, Sen was last seen in Aarya Season 3 Part 1, available on Disney Plus Hotstar since November last year. The much-anticipated Part 2 is scheduled to premiere on February 9, generating high excitement among fans. Her portrayal of a resilient woman safeguarding her family from the clutches of crime has garnered global acclaim.

