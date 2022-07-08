EXCLUSIVE: Taapsee Pannu on completing 12 years in industry: I have a lot more tolerance for bullshit now

Think of some of the finest actors in the industry and the list will not be complete without mentioning Taapsee Pannu. The actress has successfully carved a niche for herself and makes sure to present something new to the table every time she hits the silver screen. Needless to say, her journey of 12 years has been quite motivating for her. Interestingly, as Taapsee has completed 12 years in the industry, the Mulk actress opened up about how she has changed during this journey.

How Taapsee Pannu has changed over the years

Talking about it in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee said, “I have become a very very different person from what I was in the beginning. A lot of things might not have changed also but I have noticed some big changes in me. I have a lot more tolerance for bullshit now to begin with. I have kind of like calmed down a lot from what I was before. I was way too over impulsive at that time, very sensitive also to nonsense where people just.... without thinking if you say something even if it's not a part of my agenda in life, I will try to correct you. That kind of over impulsive and over sensitivity I had. Now I have calmed down a little bit. Not my monkey, not my business. I have learned that attitude a little. So, I think it's just age right which makes people a little more matured and mellowed down”.

Taapsee on what she has learnt from her journey

Furthermore, Taapsee also stated that her journey in Bollywood has taught her not to take her success and failure seriously. “A lot of other things come with success especially in this country. It teaches you not to take your success or failures either of them too seriously. That I've learned. I've not been a good loser. I still.... my family members still call me 'she's a very sore loser when I play board games'. I am a very sore loser and probably even worse winner actually. But at work life, I have kind of become better like I don't take either success or failure too strongly now. It's not like it doesn't affect me, it still affects me and it disturbs me a little bit but I have gotten better at coping up with it,” the Saand Ki Aankh actress was quoted saying.

Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming movies

As of now, Taapsee Pannu is gearing up for the release of Shabaash Mithu which is a biopic on former Indian cricketer Mithali Raj. Helmed by Srijit Mukherji, the movie is slated to release on July 15 and will be witnessing a box office clash with Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s HIT: The First Case. Besides, Taapsee will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s mystery drama Dobaaraa which is based on the Spanish film Mirage and Ajay Bahls’ horror thriller Blurr which is a remake of the Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The movie will also mark Taapsee’s first film as a producer.

