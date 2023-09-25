EXCLUSIVE: Jawan actress Priyamani joins Yami Gautam in Aditya Dhar’s next

In July, Pinkvilla exclusively informed the readers that Yami Gautam is teaming up with her husband Aditya Dhar for a thriller drama, marking their third professional collaboration after Uri: The Surgical Strike and the yet-to-release romantic-comedy, Dhoom Dhaam. We also revealed that the movie is a political thriller inspired by true events and will be helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Now, we hear the OMG 2 actress has started shooting for this yet-untitled project, and she has been joined by Jawan actress Priyamani to play the parallel lead alongside her.

“Priyamani, who was recently seen as one of the leading girls in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, has now signed yet another Hindi movie. She will star alongside Yami Gautam in Aditya Dhar’s next production venture, portraying the role of a strong-willed woman facing numerous challenges on her journey. While her character details remain confidential, it’s said to be a challenging and a hard-hitting role,” a source close to the development told us, adding that she has already begun shooting for it and will soon be heading to Kashmir for the movie’s next schedule.

Priyamani is a pan-Indian actress whose work spans across various industries. Since her debut in Mani Ratnam’s 2009 action-adventure Raavan, she has featured in multiple Hindi movies and web shows, including the widely popular - The Family Man. Currently basking in the success of Jawan, Priyamani also has two more Hindi films lined up: Ajay Devgn’s highly-anticipated sports drama, Maidaan, and Sangeeth Sivan’s next, co-starring Arjun Rampal. She also has several projects lined up down South, including Kutrappayirchi with Trisha Krishnan, Khaimara, and Quotation Gang, among others.

We contacted Aditya Dhar and Priyamani's representatives for confirmation, but as of now, we haven't received a response from either.

