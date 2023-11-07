EXCLUSIVE: The Archies helmer Zoya Akhtar reveals Vedang Raina sings 'very well'; says THIS about Suhana Khan

Zoya Akhtar is currently gearing up for the release of one of the most awaited films of this year, The Archies. The film stars debutant Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina among others. In a recent rapid fire, the director spilled beans on which one of the cast members is also a good singer in real life.

Zoya Akhtar on Suhana Khan and Vedang Raina'a singing abilities

In an exclusive rapid-fire interview with Pinkvilla, Zoya Akhtar was asked except Aditi 'Dot' Saigal who is a good singer in real life among all the cast members of The Archies. The director said, "Vedang (Raina) sings very well. Suhana (Khan) sings well." Talking about the rest of the cast, she said that they are 'okay.'

In the same interview, she gave a sneak peek into all the actors of the film. She said, "The charmer of the seven, I think it's actually Archie. Veronica is the most hardworking. I would say maybe Dilton is the best dancer. Reggie has the most swag of them all. There's no diva. Party animal, maybe Dilton because he's the youngest. Archie is the most mischievous on set. Betty is the most stylish. Reggie cannot pass a mirror without looking into it."

About The Archies

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar and written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film is based on the eponymous American comic book series and is set in India during the 1960s. It marks the debut of actors like Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and others. The film also stars Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, and Yuvraj Menda. The Archies is slated to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

The makers recently released a song titled Va Va Voom. Composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, the song is sung by Tejas and is written by Javed Akhtar. The video features Agastya Nanda showing his guitar skills and it transitions into a dance performance by all the lead actors of the film. Earlier, a song titled Sunooh had dropped which was well received.

