EXCLUSIVE: Truth behind Janhvi Kapoor's ring worn at Tirumala temple revealed amid engagement rumors

Yesterday, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor was spotted visiting the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. Her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also accompanied her. The Mili actress was seen in a simple saree look, and a video from her visit to Tirumala temple went viral on social media. Eagle-eyed fans spotted a diamond ring on Janhvi’s ring finger, which led to speculations about her being engaged. However, there is absolutely no truth to that rumor. Read on to find out the truth behind the ring, and the purpose of Janhvi’s visit to Tirupati.

The truth behind Janhvi Kapoor’s ring worn at Tirumala temple

A source informed Pinkvilla that Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirumala temple yesterday as she couldn’t visit the temple on her late mother Sridevi’s birth anniversary a few days ago. The ring worn by Janhvi was actually her mother Sridevi’s ring. A source revealed, "Janhvi Kapoor often travels to Tirumala temple to honor her mother Sridevi on her birth anniversary. But this year, she couldn't go to the temple on August 13, since she was shooting for her film Ulajh in Bhopal. Post returning from the shoot, she made sure to visit the temple. During her visit, she wore her mother's jewelry including the ring. The rumors about her engagement are completely rubbish."

Janhvi Kapoor donned a purple and golden saree, and was seen sans makeup, with her hair tied back in a braid. She wore dangling pearl earrings, and bangles in her hands. Janhvi was seen seeking blessings at the Tirumala temple, and as the video went viral on social media, fans reacted to it. While one fan commented, "She is looking like an exact copy of her mom, especially here," another one wrote, "She is looking like Sridevi ma’am from Sadma, same look."

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film Bawaal, alongside Varun Dhawan. She also recently made a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She has some exciting projects lined up, including Mr. & Mrs. Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao, Devara alongside Jr NTR, and Ulajh, co-starring Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah. She will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring with Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar.

