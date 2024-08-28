EXCLUSIVE: Tyroe Muhafidin And Ismael Cordova Opens Up About 'Beautiful Challenges' Of Filming The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power S2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has managed to pull a massive fan base ever since its debut in September 2022. The show's thrilling plot and characters has made it one of the most popular original series on Prime Video ever. Fans of the show are largely excited as the second season of the series is set to hit streaming platforms on August 29.

Tyroe Muhafidin, who plays Theo and Ismael Cordova who plays Arondir in The Lord of the Rings sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla to speak about their roles in the latest season. When asked about the challenges they faced while filming for season 2, Cordova said, "The story changes quite a bit and we also change locations, and the characters also evolve."

Talking about the development of the characters, Cordova added, "There's different components of what the psychology of the character is. So, there's a lot of depth there and so we had to go deeper into their characters, and the challenges were beautiful."

The star further shared that their efforts are going to pay off because the audiences have seen him and Tyroe in a certain light and now they will see very intimate corners of them.

On the other hand, Tyroe mentioned how staying away from home and the other side of the world was one of the challneges for him. "We shot season 1 in New Zealand and I'm Australian, so it was just like a little jump-step-hop for me. But when we filmed in London, it was like on the other side of the world."

Tyroe added, "It was a big thing for me... I had to leave early and be away from home for so long. But I'm truly blessed because I wouldn't swap antyhing for this experience."

The second season of the show, which is based on J.R.R. Tolkien's history of Middle-earth, will follow the creation of the Rings of Power and the ascent of the Dark Lord Sauron.

On August 29, the first three episodes of the eight-part series will stream on Prime Video. The remaining episodes will debut on Amazon Prime Video every Thursday until October 3, when the season comes to an end.

