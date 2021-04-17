EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan to wrap up Bhediya soon; Returns back to Mumbai next week

Varun left for Arunachal Pradesh in early March and has been shooting there for more than a month and a half now.

Soon after announcing the first look and the release date of Bhediya as April 14, 2022 in February this year, left for Arunachal Pradesh in early March. The actor has been in the Northeastern state for more than a month and a half now, and Pinkvilla has learnt that Varun is gearing up to return to the Maximum City. A source close to the development informs the VD will wrap up shooting for the Arunachal Pradesh portion by next week. Besides Dhawan, Bhediya also features Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee.

“Varun, Kriti and the rest of the team had a great time shooting for the film in Arunachal Pradesh. They have already completed filming for 90 percent of the movie, and a small pathwork portion will be done in Mumbai at a later date. Varun should be back in Mumbai by mid next week,” adds the source in the know. On Saturday, Varun even posted pictures from Arunachal and captioned them as “Living” with the hashtags of cinema, life and breathing. Check out the post below.

Interestingly, Varun will be back in Mumbai well in time before his birthday on April 24. This will be his first birthday after tying the knot with Natasha Dalal. The couple got married in Alibaug in January this year in the presence of their family and close friends. Meanwhile, besides Bhediya, Varun Dhawan will also be seen in Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Singh and Prajakta Koli. He also has the Sriram Raghavan directed Ekkis in the pipeline.

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Credits :Pinkvilla

