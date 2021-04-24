EXCLUSIVE: Vidyut Jammwal and Neeraj Pandey’s next has a connect with Prabhas starrer Saaho

An official remake of French action thriller, Largo Winch, the movie will be directed by Rustom fame, Tinu Suresh Desai and goes on the floors around the month of August.

Pinkvilla previous reported that Neeraj Pandey and Reliance Entertainment collaborating to produce a film featuring Vidyut Jammwal in lead. We also revealed that it will be directed by Rustom fame, Tinu Suresh Desai, however, back then, didn’t have exact details about the subject of this action-packed film. We have now got some exclusive details on the same, as the makers have started the pre-production work to take the film on floors around the month of August.

“It’s the official adaptation of French Film, Largo Winch, and will be set against the backdrop of politics in the world of business. Vidyut plays the protagonist who has to take over the business after the brutal murder of his father. The film will feature Vidyut in a journey to prove his legitimacy to be crowned the emperor of business, as he tries to find the real master mind of his father’s murder,” revealed a source close to the development.

Interestingly, the Prabhas starrer Saaho, was in the headlines in 2019 due to plagiarism as the makes of Largo Winch had alleged that the plot of Prabhas film was similar to their French film. However, team Saaho had denied the allegations, but a glimpse at both the films, and one can safely conclude that Saaho indeed had a lot of striking similarity with Largo Winch. Interestingly, another Telugu film, the Pawan Kalyan fronted Agnyaathavaasi, was in the news for being inspired by Largo Winch.

