EXCLUSIVE: Vijay Sethupathi admits wanting to become a daily soap artist; reflects on his huge stardom

One of the highly anticipated movies of Bollywood, Merry Christmas is the latest buzz in Tinsel Town. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. The entire team of the film is currently gearing up for the release. On the other hand, the trio sat for an exclusive interview with us, where the cast and the director spoke their heart out. During the interview, Vijay Sethupathi went to reveal that he always wanted to become a daily soap artist.

Vijay Sethupathi talks about the challenge of managing huge stardom

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the South star was asked about the challenge of being the ‘Vijay Sethupathi’. To this, he witty remarked, “Doing nothing. Seriously, just be there and observe people around, what all happen…listen!” He further opines, “Listening is the greatest form that clears everything. So I don’t do anything.”

He further adds, “I just came to cinema, I wanted to be a serial artist and then became a hero in the film and then everything it happened, maybe I don’t take life that serious. I’m just the flow,” leaving audience cheering and clapping for him.

Watch the full interview here:

“When you have a target and you want to achieve something, it’s like already chalna bahut mushkil hai to upar aur zyada vazan rahega aur bhi mushkil ho jaayega (you have a long journey to cover and with mental pressure it will become even more difficult)”, just you go and it's nice. You make grass-desserts denser… live with it, it is an experience,” while Katrina Kaif jokes about Vijay being philosophical and being instinctive.

About Merry Christmas

One of the much-awaited movies of Sriram Raghavan, Merry Christmas will mark the first-ever collaboration between Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte, and Ashwini Kalsekar in pivotal roles. The trailer of the thriller drama film was released nearly a week back which gives a peek into the story that unveils on a fateful Christmas Eve. In the trailer, Katrina and Vijay’s characters decide to spend the evening together. Amidst festive decorations, the night takes a dark and ominous turn.

The film will hit the theaters next year on January 12, 2024.

