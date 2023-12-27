EXCLUSIVE: Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on plans of making sequels to Andhadhun and Badlapur

Sriram Raghavan is one of the most incredible filmmakers in Bollywood. The director is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi.

On the other hand, among his directorial ventures, Badlapur and Andhadhun have been extremely appreciated by the audience. Over the years, fans have also been looking forward to the announcement of the sequels to the films. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the ace filmmaker spilled the beans on his plans for the sequels for these movies.

Director Sriram Raghavan sat for an exclusive interview with us along with Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for their forthcoming release, Merry Christmas. During the interview, the director was asked about his plans to direct the sequels to Andhadhun and Badlapur presuming he must also be getting pressure from the producers.

Sriram Raghavan talks about his plans to make sequel to Andhadhun

In response to this, the director shared that there is no pressure as such and he would make a sequel only if he gets a great script. He stated, “There is no pressure luckily but Andhadhun like I said earlier if I get too broke, I’ll do it otherwise if I get a great story, I’ll do it, otherwise it’s a nice film.”

He further continues by sharing, “The film has a line, “some things are best left incomplete”, so once you believe in that line and let it be because to try and make something again with that might even ruin the end of the first film. So, unless I really get a cracking story, I’ll not even try.”

Sriram Raghavan on making Badlapur 2

Furthermore, the director was queried about the sequel to Badlapur. To this, Raghavan emphasized that the film doesn’t require a second part as the story is already over. However, a film with different story and characters but similar theme can be made which can be titled, Badlapur 2.

In his words, he said, “Badlapur doesn’t need (a sequel). I mean, it’s over, the story is over. So there is no need to make a sequel to that. One can do another film about rage or revenge if it has an interesting take on that, which can be called Badlapur 2 which is what they all do. It doesn’t have to be the same story or the same characters.”

“So I would love to do something with Varun (Varun Dhawan) and Nawaz (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) also, but it’ll be a different story entirely, but I don’t have anything as yet.” Reacting to it, Vijay also chimes in by saying, “You can have Vijay Sethupathi also,” as he expresses his admiration towards Badlapur and called it a ‘fantastic’ film and specially mentioned the climax scene featuring Nawaz putting his glasses.

About Merry Christmas

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's first collaboration in Merry Christmas has been highly anticipated. The movie's plot unravels on Christmas Eve, taking viewers on a rollercoaster of unexpected surprises. Both actors play important roles in both the Hindi and Tamil versions of the film.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast consisting of Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand, with Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar making cameo appearances in both language versions.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film is backed by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani, and Kewal Garg. After witnessing several date changes, the film will finally hit the theaters next year on January 12, 2024.

