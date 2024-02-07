EXCLUSIVE: When Sushmita Sen got a Shah Rukh Khan surprise from Farah Khan; director recalls Main Hoon Na days

Sushmita Sen is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses who has been relevant in the industry for almost 3 decades. The former Miss Universe has been a part of several iconic Bollywood films and is now taking on the OTT space with powerful characters like Aarya. Sushmita who is gearing up for the release of her critically acclaimed web series Aarya's Season 3 Part 2 recently had an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. During the fan interaction, a fan asked her why after making everyone go wow with her performance as Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na, she played a macho character in Aarya.

Sushmita Sen on playing the macho character Aarya after her iconic Miss Chandni act in Main Hoon Na

During the interaction, a fan asked Sushmita Sen how after playing a character like Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na she managed to portray the character of Aarya and if she defied the odds to play a character that has traits only male onscreen characters had in the past? Replying to the question, Sushmita said, "Aarya is a village so jo aap dekhte ho poster pe (what you see in the poster), the cigar, the gun, the macho macho presentation of Aarya, it's actually not macho, it's the representation of power."

Explaining her point, she further added, "Because in that scenario, Aarya ki kahaani mein (in the story of Aarya), the cigar and the gun represents the cartel and so jiske haath mein aata hai (the one who holds it), the power comes to that person. So it was in an effort to do that. Frankly, I think women should be women and men should be macho,"

Advertisement

How Sushmita Sen got the character of Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na

Talking about how she got the character of Miss Chandni in Main Hoon Na, the Aarya actress shared that Farah Khan was choreographing her for Dilbar Dilbar song from Sirf Tum and that's when she promised to cast her as a heroine in her first film as a director.

The actress also shared that when the time came and Farah offered her Main Hoon Na, she immediately said yes without even asking about the hero. Talking about how she was surprised when she came to know about Shah Rukh Khan being a part of the film, Sen shared, "I went there (Film City). Aur main kamre mein ghusi hoon, toh maine kaha, Farah kahaan hai? (I entered the room and asked, Where is Farah? Someone said, "Farah us room mein hai, actors ke saath baatein kar rahi hai" (Farah is in that room, she is talking to the actors). To maine kaha acha baaki actors bhi aaye hain? (And I said so other actors have also come?) I walk in very matter of factly, I walk in and go, "Farah, why is Shah Rukh Khan here?". So she's like, "He's also wondering why are you here? because nobody has been told anything, it was a surprise".

Farah Khan on Sushmita Sen's impact as Miss Chandni

Farah Khan also shared a special message through an audio-visual during the interview. Talking about the impact of her character Miss Chandni, the filmmaker said, "When I started dubbing the film I realized, Sush completed her entire dubbing in like under 1 hour and I realized she literally has eight or nine lines throughout the film and I was so upset because I thought that I had let her down. I actually called her and told her I am so sorry. I didn't realize that she'll make the maximum impact once the movie came out. It didn't matter how many lines she had. Everyone who came out of Main Hoon Na remembered her."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushmita Sen says her world 'opened up' after becoming Miss Universe; reflects on life before and after winning the title