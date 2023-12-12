Fighter EXCLUSIVE: First song of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer to drop on December 15
Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that the first song of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is set to release this month.
Fighter is one of the most awaited films of 2024. Siddharth Ananda's film stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The makers dropped the teaser recently which garnered a lot of attention and love on social media. Ahead of the film's release, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that the first song of Fighter will be out this month, December.
Fighter's first song to drop on THIS date
Siddharth Anand took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a line teasing fans something is coming up on December 15. He wrote, "Friday the 15th."
Now, Pinkvilla exclusively got to know that the first song of Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan will be released on December 15. Take a look at Siddharth Anand's post:
Today, December 12, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share the poster featuring Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, aka Taj. Karan looks suave in the poster and he is seen donning the Air Force uniform and has dark sunglasses on. Sharing the Fighter poster, Deepika wrote, “Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill Call Sign: Taj Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan@S1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor @iamksgofficial @viacom18studios @marflix_pictures."
About Fighter
Fighter stars Deepika Padukone as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, while Hrithik plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will also be seen in this film.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial action film is backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024.
