Hi First Look: Nayanthara teams up with Kavin for new romantic film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj's AD Vishnu Edavan

Nayanthara recently announced her next movie, Hi, co-starring with Dada actor Kavin. The official post was made by the actress herself through her social media handle.

Sharing the update, Nayanthara wrote, “It all begins with a simple Hi :)”

Nayanthara drops first look of Hi, co-starring with Kavin

The upcoming romantic film features first-look posters showcasing Nayanthara and Kavin as two tenants living in the same home. It appears to revolve around their characters’ evolving relationship, which begins with a simple “Hi.”

The flick is directed by Vishnu Edavan, an assistant director to Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jen Martin is composing the musical tracks and background scores, Rajesh Shukla is handling cinematography, and Philomin Raj is serving as the editor.

For those unaware, Vishnu Edavan is also a noted lyricist who has worked on several films, including Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie, Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Leo.

Kavin’s upcoming films

Kavin was last seen in a lead role in the fantasy romantic comedy Kiss. Directed by Sathish Krishnan, the film marked the choreographer’s directorial debut. The story narrates the tale of a musician who possesses a supernatural ability to see a couple’s future whenever he witnesses them kiss.

His life takes a dramatic turn when he attempts to change fate after foreseeing the tragic future of the women he loves. Featuring Preethi Asrani as the female lead, the film starred Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Rao Ramesh, Devayani, Kausalya, Kalyan, and many more in key roles. Moreover, Vijay Sethupathi lent his voice as a narrator.

Looking ahead, Kavin is next set to appear in the lead role in Mask and also has a project tentatively titled Kavin9.

Nayanthara’s work front

Nayanthara was last seen on the big screen in Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food, a culinary drama in which she starred alongside Jai. The film also featured Sathyaraj, Achyuth Kumar, and KS Ravikumar in key roles.

Later, she appeared on Netflix in the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale and the film Test.

Besides Hi, Nayanthara is set to appear in Toxic, co-starring Yash and Kiara Advani. She also has a major lineup of projects, including Dear Students with Nivin Pauly, Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, and the multistarrer Patriot led by Mammootty and Mohanlal.

