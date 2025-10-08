5 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week: Teja Sajja starrer Mirai to Tribanadhari Barbarik

Telugu films and shows are back with a fresh lineup of releases. Arriving on streaming platforms this week, here are the brand new 5 Telugu OTT releases to check out.

5 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week

1. Mirai

Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Rana Daggubati (cameo)

Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Rana Daggubati (cameo) Director: Karthik Gattamneni

Karthik Gattamneni Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure

Fantasy Action Adventure Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes

2 hours and 49 minutes Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Mirai, starring Tejja Sajja in the lead role, narrates the adventures of Vedha, an orphan destined to become the world's saviour. According to a prophecy, he must train to become a super warrior to prevent ancient holy scriptures from falling into the hands of the super-villain, Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword.

The film explores how Vedha protects the scriptures and the world from eternal doom.

2. Kurukshetra (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma

Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma Creator: Anu Sikka

Anu Sikka Genre: Animated Mythological Epic

Animated Mythological Epic Runtime: 9 Episodes

9 Episodes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Originally in Hindi, the animated mythological epic, Kurukshetra, will now be available with a Telugu-dubbed version. The 9-episode series is expected to explore the 18 days of epic war through the perspectives of 18 warriors, unveiling their inner struggles and ethical challenges as they battle their brothers.

3. Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu

Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh

Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh Director: TBA

TBA Genre: Talk Show

Talk Show Runtime: 1 hour (approx.)

1 hour (approx.) Where to watch: ZEE5

ZEE5 Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Jayammu NishchayammuRaa is a Telugu talk show hosted by Jagapathi Babu. The show features candid conversations with several guests from Telugu cinema.

After Nagarjuna, Nani, and Naga Chaitanya, the upcoming episode will feature Keerthy Suresh as the chief guest, making it a conversation filled with laughter.

4. War 2 (Telugu-dub)

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, KC Shankar, Arista Mehta, Karan Kishore, Imroz Maur, Reshma Bombaywala, Bobby Deol (cameo)

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, KC Shankar, Arista Mehta, Karan Kishore, Imroz Maur, Reshma Bombaywala, Bobby Deol (cameo) Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Genre: Spy Action Thriller

Spy Action Thriller Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes

2 hours and 50 minutes Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming date: October 9, 2025

War 2 is a spy action thriller originally made in Hindi and available in a Telugu-dubbed version. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the movie is a sequel to War (2019) and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

The tale follows the story of Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who goes rogue and becomes a major threat to national security. A special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, with whom he shares a complicated past, is assigned to neutralize him.

5. Tribanadhari Barbarik

Cast: Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran, Meghana Sunil, Kaarthikeyaa Dev

Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran, Meghana Sunil, Kaarthikeyaa Dev Director: Mohan Srivatsa

Mohan Srivatsa Genre: Thriller

Thriller Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes

1 hour and 48 minutes Where to watch: SunNXT

SunNXT Streaming date: October 10, 2025

Tribanadhari Barbarik is a suspense thriller featuring Sathyaraj and Vasishta N. Simha in the lead roles. The film follows Dr. Shyam Khatu, an elderly psychiatrist, who turns into a vigilante to find his missing granddaughter, Nidhi, after the police investigation stalls. His quest leads him to confront a young man named Ram and a group involved in organized crime.

The film blends elements of detective fiction and suspense thriller with mythological symbolism, drawing inspiration from Barbarik of the Mahabharata.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda to kickstart Rowdy Janardhana shoot ahead of his marriage with Rashmika Mandanna?