5 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week: Teja Sajja starrer Mirai to Tribanadhari Barbarik
From fantasy adventures to actioners, here’s a complete list of Telugu films and shows to watch on OTT.
Telugu films and shows are back with a fresh lineup of releases. Arriving on streaming platforms this week, here are the brand new 5 Telugu OTT releases to check out.
5 Telugu OTT releases to watch this week
1. Mirai
- Cast: Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram, Shriya Saran, Ritika Nayak, Rana Daggubati (cameo)
- Director: Karthik Gattamneni
- Genre: Fantasy Action Adventure
- Runtime: 2 hours and 49 minutes
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Mirai, starring Tejja Sajja in the lead role, narrates the adventures of Vedha, an orphan destined to become the world's saviour. According to a prophecy, he must train to become a super warrior to prevent ancient holy scriptures from falling into the hands of the super-villain, Mahabir Lama, aka The Black Sword.
The film explores how Vedha protects the scriptures and the world from eternal doom.
2. Kurukshetra (Telugu-dub)
- Cast: Vinod Sharma, Sahil Vaid, Saumya Daan, Annamaya Verma
- Creator: Anu Sikka
- Genre: Animated Mythological Epic
- Runtime: 9 Episodes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Originally in Hindi, the animated mythological epic, Kurukshetra, will now be available with a Telugu-dubbed version. The 9-episode series is expected to explore the 18 days of epic war through the perspectives of 18 warriors, unveiling their inner struggles and ethical challenges as they battle their brothers.
3. Jayammu NishchayammuRaa with Jagapathi Babu
- Cast: Jagapathi Babu, Keerthy Suresh
- Director: TBA
- Genre: Talk Show
- Runtime: 1 hour (approx.)
- Where to watch: ZEE5
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Jayammu NishchayammuRaa is a Telugu talk show hosted by Jagapathi Babu. The show features candid conversations with several guests from Telugu cinema.
After Nagarjuna, Nani, and Naga Chaitanya, the upcoming episode will feature Keerthy Suresh as the chief guest, making it a conversation filled with laughter.
4. War 2 (Telugu-dub)
- Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola, KC Shankar, Arista Mehta, Karan Kishore, Imroz Maur, Reshma Bombaywala, Bobby Deol (cameo)
- Director: Ayan Mukerji
- Genre: Spy Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours and 50 minutes
- Where to watch: Netflix
- Streaming date: October 9, 2025
War 2 is a spy action thriller originally made in Hindi and available in a Telugu-dubbed version. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the movie is a sequel to War (2019) and is the sixth installment in the YRF Spy Universe.
The tale follows the story of Kabir Dhaliwal, a former RAW agent who goes rogue and becomes a major threat to national security. A special units officer, Vikram Chelapathi, with whom he shares a complicated past, is assigned to neutralize him.
5. Tribanadhari Barbarik
- Cast: Sathyaraj, Vasishta N. Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Udaya Bhanu, Sanchi Rai, Kranthi Kiran, VTV Ganesh, Rajendran, Meghana Sunil, Kaarthikeyaa Dev
- Director: Mohan Srivatsa
- Genre: Thriller
- Runtime: 1 hour and 48 minutes
- Where to watch: SunNXT
- Streaming date: October 10, 2025
Tribanadhari Barbarik is a suspense thriller featuring Sathyaraj and Vasishta N. Simha in the lead roles. The film follows Dr. Shyam Khatu, an elderly psychiatrist, who turns into a vigilante to find his missing granddaughter, Nidhi, after the police investigation stalls. His quest leads him to confront a young man named Ram and a group involved in organized crime.
The film blends elements of detective fiction and suspense thriller with mythological symbolism, drawing inspiration from Barbarik of the Mahabharata.
