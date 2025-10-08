Old but Gold: Namrata Shirodkar, Gauri Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani’s epic throwback but Shah Rukh Khan steals the frame

Gauri Khan, wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, turned 55 on October 8, 2025. The day saw warm wishes pouring in from her friends across the film industry, including Namrata Shirodkar, Farah Khan, Manish Malhotra, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh. But what truly caught everyone’s attention was a nostalgic throwback shared by Namrata featuring herself, Gauri, and Sangeeta Bijlani, with Shah Rukh Khan hilariously photobombing the frame.

Namrata Shirodkar’s heartfelt wish for Gauri Khan

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful collage of old memories with Gauri and Sangeeta. She wrote, “For all the times we’ve spent together… sending you lots of love and blessings! Have a fabulous year ahead, GK!” The picture, which has since gone viral, shows Gauri posing alongside Namrata and Sangeeta while Shah Rukh Khan peeks from behind, stealing the spotlight effortlessly.

This iconic image was taken years ago after a fashion show. Gauri once shared the same photo earlier, captioning it, “Post a fashion show with @namratashirodkar @sangeetabijlani9... I think I walked the Ramp with them too while @iamsrk watched from the audience.” Namrata later revealed that the picture was from a time soon after she returned from the Miss Universe pageant in 1993, during a cruise trip with Gauri and Sangeeta.

Here’s how Gauri’s friends made her birthday special

Gauri Khan’s close friend and filmmaker Farah Khan also posted a heartfelt message, writing, “Happy birthday, dearest Gauri. You know how much I love you.” Their friendship stretches back years, both personally and professionally, with Gauri's Red Chillies Entertainment producing Farah's debut film, Main Hoon Na, in 2004.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra wished her on Instagram, saying, “Happy birthday my dearest, stay the wonderful, focused, hardworking person that you are... lots of love.” Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh also extended their affectionate wishes. Seema even shared a selfie with Gauri, captioned, “Always checking our angles,” showing their fun chemistry.

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter on parents’ separation and growing up: 'Single moms are superhuman'