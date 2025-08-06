In Pics: Ex-bahu Malaika Arora hosts lunch for Salman Khan's sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan and kids

Malaika Arora, who previously dated Arjun Kapoor, has moved on with her life. She is now choosing to keep her personal life private after the breakup. Meanwhile, despite her divorce from former husband Arbaaz Khan, Malaika continues to maintain a cordial relationship with the Salman Khan family. Recently, she was spotted with Salman's sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma on a lunch date.

Malaika Arora hosts a lunch for Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma

Malaika Arora was clicked exiting her new restaurant. She was accompanied by Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arpita Khan Sharma, and her sister Amrita Arora. Malaika's son, Arhaan Khan, was also there.

They were accompanied by Alvira's children, Ayaan Agnihotri and Alizeh Agnihotri, along with Arpita's son, Ahil. We also saw a glimpse of Seema Sajdeh's son, Nirvaan Khan, carrying his cousin, Ayat, in his arms.

At 51, Malaika Arora slays in denim look

Malaika opted for a cool denim look for the day. The 51-year-old fitness icon wore a white bralette along with a blue denim jacket and jeans. The Housefull actress paired her outfit with a bandana. She also carried a brown handbag.

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora pose with Khan family

Malaika Arora and the entire Khan family posed for the paparazzi while stepping out of the restaurant. The dancing diva stood near her sister, Amrita, for the pictures. The Awara Paagal Deewana actress opted for an olive green dress and paired her outfit with sunglasses.

About Malaika Arora's personal life

Malaika Arora was married to Arbaaz Khan for around two decades. The former couple officially divorced on May 11, 2017. They have a son, Arhaan Khan. After parting ways with Arbaaz, Malaika dated actor Arjun Kapoor for 8 years until their separation in 2024.

Arbaaz, on the other hand, is now married to Sshura Khan, and the couple is now expecting their first child together.

Malaika Arora has worked in movies like Dabangg, Dil Se, Housefull, Kaante, and Welcome, to name a few. Her best songs include Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam, Kaal Dhamaal, Anarkali Disco Chali, and others.

