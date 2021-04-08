Mirroring The Industry: Covid pandemic blues and the demand for comic content in the audience

Isn't comedy is a powerful genre which can act as a remedy to help people escape the dark clouds showering in their life? Pinkvilla discusses

The entire world is hit by the pandemic and all that one needs in challenging time like this is escape from the reality by getting transported to a world, that probably doesn’t exist. While escapist cinema has always been the top choice for our audience, it’s the right time for it to in fashion stronger than ever before. Over the last one year, we have all been confined at our home, surrounded with sad and depressing news, due to the coronavirus. So, what’s the one thing that has provided happiness to the Indians? A glance at statistics of content that worked on TV and one can conclude that it’s comedy, and mythology that’s ruling the roast – from reruns of Taaraak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to Housefull 4, Total Dhamaal and more recently, Laxmmi.

In terms of fresh content, the cinema world to the contrary has come up with serious and topical films over the last one year, which were already in the in the making (barring an exception or two). The digital world has been high on thrillers, and dark content, whereas Bollywood concentrated on raising social issues. While this zone of cinema will continue to flourish, the lull has amped up the need for comedies, providing unabashed entertainment. The next two years will be the time when comedies and light hearted content will rule the chart like never before on the big screen, whereas the dark zone of filmmaking with take the backseat, finding more takers in the digital world.

One of the primary reasons for Roohi to get some sort of audience was the support of the genre – comedy. Just a normal horror film might not have attracted the audience as much as the horror comedy did. People are already scared in the normal life, why would they pay to experience ‘fear’ as an emotion? We live in the times when the emotions have swapped - ‘Fear’ has taken over the ‘Joy’ from our life, the loss of someone special has embodied ‘sadness’ in every family taking over the vibe of ‘One Big Happy Family’. People have started to live by the day, and finding a mean to escape the reality, and that respite is found in the content that provides the ‘Joy’ taking away the element of ‘Fear’. A family film or a comedy is something that would make them escape and relive life the way it’s meant to be.

The emotions that one is no longer experiencing in real life, is something he would want to witness on the reel. Let’s take things easy as an industry. Let’s take the darkness away from content and spread joy. It’s easy to make people cry, but very difficult to make them laugh. There has been enough grief over the last year, so, it’s our chance as an industry to make them laugh now. Comedy is a powerful genre and can act as a remedy to help people escape the dark clouds showering in their life. Let the genre flourish… Let the top superstars of our industry sign on for comedies and bring them out at regular interval. It’s a genre that can act as a vacation for entire family audience… It’s the genre that can revive cinemas in truest sense… And well, it would be a cherry on top, if the OTT world also balances the serious, dark and thrilling space of content with some humourous shows/films up in their slate. May the laughter ride begin in our industry… We need more of Andaz Apna Apnas, Hera Pheris, Welcomes, Garam Masalas, No Entrys, Golmaals, All The Bests, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahanis, Housefulls, of the world more than ever before!

We expect the Rohit Shetty directed comedy of errors, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, to be among the biggest grossers of 2021 and why? Well, Rohit Shetty is a master of comedy, Ranveer Singh is an ace entertainer. And the two collaborating on a film like Cirkus, that too in times like this, is a sure shot box-office bonanza. It’s the happy and colourful vibe, that will draw the audience in the auditorium. Live long comedies!

