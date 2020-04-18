Vidya Balan on not working with SRK, Salman, Aamir: People stopped considering me for superstars' films

Vidya makes a shocking statement about how her choices in films alienated her from films opposite male superstars. But at the same time, she also says how happy she is charting her own place in Bollywood. Watch the full video inside.

Vidya Balan has had a knockout 2019, with a brilliant performance in Mission Mangal. Although the film starred , , , Nithya Menen and Kirti Kulhari in the ensemble, everyone who watched the film will agree that Mission Mangal solely and completely belonged to our Sulu. But all this hasn't come easy for the heroine. In fact, she has taken her own time and cost her a few big films, to chart her own path in Bollywood.

Vidya, known for her spectacular roles, has hardly ever shared screen space with the superstars. Off late, the only film that had her opposite an A-list hero is Mission Mangal. She has never done a film with , or . She did Salaam-e-Ishq which also starred Salman but she wasn't paired opposite him.

Talking about the same, she shares, "At some point, I felt I'm not being considered for mainstream A-lister superstar films. But I was enjoying the content and being the whole and soul of a film so much that I did choose this over that. But look at it, Mission Mangal has happened and it's not just a romantic lead. It's a prominent role and this is how I'd like it anyway." Clearly, she's fighting this cause for the longest time and they say, times are changing for women in the industry. Watch her discuss that and more, in the video below.

