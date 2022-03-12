Woman Up S3 EXCLUSIVE: Sai Tamhankar on obstacles she faced as a newbie: Not easy but made me tough

This year, we have entered into the third season of Woman Up. So far, we have talked to several talented women in the industry. In the latest segment of our annual segment, we had a candid chat with Sai Tamhankar who is better known for her roles in movies such as Hunterrr, Mimi, etc. She opened up on various topics including her movie Love Sonia alongside Mrunal Thakur, her bold choices of films, etc. while chatting with us.

On being asked what are the obstacles she had faced when she entered into the film industry, Sai said, “I had no plans. Having no plans is something that excites me because when you don’t plan something and you got opportunities, you are pleasantly surprised…During my school and college, I was totally into sports. I had never thought I would do ‘adaaiyen’ in front of a camera.”

She further added, “Of course, it was not easy for me, the emotional struggle was very hard because I left my house and came here when I was 17 and a half, precisely. So, I started working when I was very young and it had made me tough, strong, and independent…Without hardships or obstacles, there is no fun in life. And, I have enjoyed every obstacle or difficulty that I faced.”

“My family was very thrilled…My parents were very chilled and they told me three things - we are not going to pay for donations, we won’t bribe anybody for your education, you will have to sort things on your own. They said they support me fully if I like to do something… I simply went and told them that I want to be an actor. My mother was slightly emotional…,” Sai concluded.

Watch Sai Tamhankar’s full interview here:

