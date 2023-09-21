FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid exits Billboard Hot 100 chart after 25 weeks, records longest run by K-pop girl group

FIFTY FIFTY's popular track Cupid has bid farewell to the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a remarkable and extended run. This song has now written its name in history as the longest-charting track by a K-pop girl group.

Cupid makes history, bids farewell to Hot 100

FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid has finally bid farewell to the Billboard Hot 100 charts. The song has etched its name in music history with a remarkable achievement of charting for an impressive 25 consecutive weeks, marking the first time such a feat has been accomplished by a female K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100. Notably, it has also secured its place in the record books by reaching the highest peak at number 17, a record previously unattained by any 4th generation K-pop group.

What's more, in 2023, Cupid continues to break barriers by holding the record for the highest peak achieved by a K-pop female artist. Simultaneously, it has risen to the top as the K-pop group with the highest peak on the charts for the year. To top it all off, it stands tall as the longest-charting song by a K-pop artist in the current year, solidifying its status as a trailblazing hit in the world of K-pop.

More about FIFTY FIFTY

Six months ago, FIFTY FIFTY made an explosive debut on Billboard's Hot 100, setting a new record as the fastest K-pop artist to do so. Their infectious hit, Cupid, not only made waves but also reached an unprecedented milestone by becoming the highest-charting song by any female K-pop artist to date, peaking at an impressive No. 17 in May.

Even when considering male groups, Cupid stands as only the second K-pop group song to grace the Hot 100 for an astonishing 25 weeks. The sole contender ahead is BTS' mega-hit Dynamite, which maintained a remarkable 32-week run following its 2020 release.

Cupid has also recently extended its reign as the second longest-charting K-pop group song, trailing only behind Dynamite, on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart. This chart gauges weekly plays on mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States, and Cupid continues to hold its ground at an impressive No. 20 during its 18th consecutive week on the chart.

Furthermore, as of September 17, Cupid staged a remarkable resurgence, climbing back to the No. 3 spot on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart during its 26th week on the charts. Simultaneously, it maintains a steady presence at No. 30 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart and No. 35 on the Global 200, affirming its enduring popularity on a global scale.

Watch the hit song Cupid here!

