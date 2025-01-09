Nam Joo Hyuk has been the lead in multiple popular Korean dramas, and it might be a difficult task to pick a favorite. It seems that the actor faces the same dilemma as us. When asked to choose his favorite role so far, Nam Joo Hyuk revealed untold behind-the-scenes details in an interview with Dazed Korea.

Choosing between Start-Up’s Nam Do San and The Light in Your Eyes ’ Lee Joon Ha, the actor shared how he was able to immerse himself better in the latter role and enjoyed many fun elements of the project. Recently, he and co-star Han Ji Min visited veteran actor Kim Hye Ja at her filming site, marking a highly anticipated reunion for fans.

Other options discussed over a few more rounds included his characters in Josee (film), Vigilante, Remember, Who Are You: School 2015, and Cheese in the Trap. Eventually, his role as Baek Yi Jin in Twenty-Five, Twenty-One alongside Kim Tae Ri emerged as the winner. Nam Joo Hyuk explained that the overwhelming love he received for the show influenced his decision, as well as the fact that it was a role that made him think deeply and pour in a lot of passion.

The iconic break-up scene in the tunnel between Baek Yi Jin and Na Hee Do grabbed significant attention online and made him reflect on its realistic portrayal.

Surprisingly, one of his most celebrated roles, Jung Jae Yi in the sports-romance K-drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, seemed to be missing from the list despite its global fame. One has to wonder if the omission was a deliberate attempt to avoid revisiting his highly popular reel-to-real relationship with co-star Lee Sung Kyung. The two publicly dated in 2017, having been close since their modeling days, but broke up after a few months, leaving many fans heartbroken as they had rooted for the power couple.

The actor has returned to the entertainment business in all his glory after successfully wrapping up his mandatory military service. After a brief break, with trips including France for the Paris Fashion Week, mere days after his discharge, the star confirmed his role in Donggung (or East Palace) with Roh Yoon Seo. The K-drama also marks his first project casting since being accused of school violence, an issue the actor has reportedly tried to address and bring an end to, multiple times.

