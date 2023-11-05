From Behind Your Touch to Josée; Top 5 roles played by Han Ji Min to celebrate her birthday

Han Ji Min is turning 42 and to celebrate her birthday, we are counting down her top 5 roles. The actor has appeared in many dramas and movies over the years and it is hard to select the best as the actor has dazzled with her work every single time. Here is a look at some of her best works.

Best Han Ji Min roles

1. The Light In Your Eyes

This underrated tearjerker is a gem of a drama. It is heartwarming and gut-wrenching at the same time. This project with Han Ji Min, Nam Joo Hyuk and Kim Hye Ja is one of JTBC's finest as the viewership ratings started at an average 3 percent and shot up to a whopping 12 percent by the time the drama came to an end. It tells the story of Kim Hye Ja who has a magic watch which turns back time. After her father meets with an accident, she will go to any lengths to help him live with the magic watch. But one day suddenly she wakes up as an old woman. The drama has a twist ending that you definitely did not see coming and will mess with your brain.

2. One Spring Night

This is another underrated piece in which the actor can be seen in all her glory. Leading opposite to Jung Hye In, this drama is a mature romance. While it has all the heart-fluttering moments that are present in a K-drama, it is also slow-paced and realistic. Han Ji Min plays a librarian and Jung Hye In plays a single father who is a pharmacist. He falls for the librarian and asks her to date him. She has her concerns about the man but also slowly ends up falling for him. This beautiful piece shows how two adults navigate the challenges of family amongst other things to make their relationship work. It is another masterpiece by the director of One Spring Night. It is also accompanied by a splendid playlist of soundtracks.

3. Our Blues

Our Blues is a charming slice-of-life series which features an ensemble of great South Korean actors including Han Ji Min, Shin Min A, Lee Byung Hun, Kim Woo Bin and more. The heart-warming series received a lot of love for being easygoing and making the audience feel a plethora of emotions without ever feeling boring. Han Ji Min played Lee Young Ok who moves to Jeju Island and becomes a female diver. Though she is a bright and optimistic person, many rumors and gossips surround her. Kim Woo Bin who plays a fishing boat captain, falls in love with the diver. The show is a beautiful enactment of the ups and downs of love and life. The drama tells multiple different stories of the people who reside on the scenic shores of Jeju Island.

4. Behind Your Touch

Behind Your Touch is the actor's latest work and the series recently aired on JTBC. It is a romantic comedy starring Han Ji Min, Lee Min Ki, EXO's Suho and Joo Min Kyung. From the plot to the dialogues, everything is a little over the top with this drama but that brings out the hilarity of the show. Han Jin Min plays Bong Ye Bun who is a veterinarian with psychic powers and lives in a sweet and peaceful town. She can see animals and people's past when she touches their behinds. She gets involved with Detective Moon Jang Yeol who is demoted to the small town and is working on a serious serial murder case. The drama is a right balance of mystery, comedy and romance and makes for a great binge-watch.

5. Josée

The film Josée is based on the Japanese movie Josée, the Tiger and the Fish. For this project, Han Ji Min and Nam Joo Hyuk reunited once more and created another banger. It tells the story of a woman with a physical disability and shows the brightest moments of her life. It is a complex and heartwarming story that will definitely add tears to your eyes. It is a coming-of-age film in which the main character finds herself and transforms as she meets the male lead. It is a story of hurt and healing. Though the difference in endings of the two versions has audiences divided, no one can deny the talent of the actors and the nuances of this slow burn. It can has sadder notes and can be nostalgic for many.

More about Han Ji Min

In around 2 decades of her career, Han Ji Min has blessed us with some amazing performances. She made her debut with the SBS drama series All In in 2003 as a child actor. Other notable works of hers include Miss Baek, Familiar Wife, Rooftop Prince, Hyde Jekyll, Me and many more.

