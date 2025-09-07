Is Allu Arjun's Pushpa 3 The Rampage in works? Sukumar drops major update

Allu Arjun became a household name with his blockbuster Pushpa franchise. The mass action drama, directed by Sukumar, broke all the existing records and set new standards at the box office. In fact, Pushpa 2: The Rule turned out to be the highest-grossing movie in India, surpassing the long-standing record of Prabhas’ Baahubali 2. It not only swept box office records but also received several accolades. At SIIMA 2025, held in Dubai on Saturday (September 6, 2025), the Pushpa 2 team won over five awards across various categories.

What made the audience cheer loudest was a major update on the next installment dropped by the director himself.

Director Sukumar confirms Pushpa 3 at SIIMA 2025

When the Pushpa team went on stage to receive the awards, the host jokingly quipped, “Party ledha Pushpa? (Is there no party, Pushpa?)” borrowing Fahadh Faasil’s character Bhanwar Singh Shekawat’s famous line from the film. But the real buzz came when the host quizzed Sukumar if Pushpa 3 would happen or if it's scrapped. Following a quick, silent nod from the producer and Allu Arjun, Sukumar dropped the major update. He said, “Obviously, Pushpa 3 undi! (Obviously, we’re making Pushpa 3),” leaving the audience in cheers and whistles.

For the unversed, the end-credit scene of Pushpa 2 had a big hint towards the third installment. The audience has been eagerly awaiting Pushpa 3, which has been given a tagline: The Rampage. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, the upcoming installment is expected to feature a new antagonist, pitted against Allu Arjun.

Pushpa 2 bags five awards at SIIMA 2025; Allu Arjun credits Sukumar for his big win

Pushpa 2 won 5 SIIMA awards, with Allu Arjun receiving the Best Actor award, Rashmika Mandanna bagging the Best Actress award, Sukumar lifting the trophy for Best Direction, Devi Sri Prasad winning for Best Music Composer, and Shankar Babu Kandukuri bagging the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for Peelings.

Allu Arjun credited his award to Sukumar and paid his gratitude in a social media post. He wrote, “Thank you, SIIMA, for the constant love & recognition. Winning 3 back-to-back SIIMA Awards is truly a humbling moment. Congratulations to all the winners & nominees. This credit goes to my Director @aryasukku garu for making this happen, my artists, my technicians, my producers and the entire crew of Pushpa. And I dedicate these awards to my fans...for the unwavering love & support. Humbled.”

