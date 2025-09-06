Peddi: DOP Rathnavelu reveals if Ram Charan has wrapped filming, shares how it's similar and different to Rangasthalam

Ram Charan is slated to hit the big screens with his sports action movie Peddi, set to release on March 27, 2026. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film’s cinematographer Rathnavelu has recently revealed new production details.

Rathnavelu reveals 50% of Ram Charan’s Peddi is complete

Speaking with Gulte after the SIIMA awards, Rathnavelu revealed that almost 50% of the shoot for Peddi has been completed. The cinematographer said, “Peddi is shaping up really well. Almost 50% of the movie is over now. Ram Charan has done a great job in the film, even taking a makeover for it.”

“Ram’s acting, style, and accent are different from his other films, and Buchi Babu Sana has written it really well, and the storyline is also really good. I am also trying to shoot it differently, standing aside from regular scripts,” he continued.

Rathnavelu added, “Generally, if the script is inspiring, I try to go overboard. This film is inspiring like Rangasthalam, but I am trying to do it differently from it. I don’t want to repeat the same thing; we could already see it in the glimpse.”

More about Peddi

Ram Charan plays the lead in Peddi, a sports action drama set against the backdrop of a village-based cricketing tournament.

With Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead, the movie also features actors like Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, and several others in key roles.

Recently, Charan himself shared an update about Peddi, posting a picture with AR Rahman, teasing that the first single would be arriving soon.

Ram Charan’s upcoming films

Ram Charan was last seen in Game Changer. Directed by Shankar, the political action drama told the story of an honest IAS officer who goes head-to-head with a corrupt politician.

Charan played dual roles in the film, which also featured Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and others. The movie is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Despite high expectations, the movie failed to make a significant impact among critics and audiences.

In addition, Ram is expected to work with director Sukumar next, for the tentatively titled movie, RC17. However, reports suggest that the project might take more time to materialize.

Recent updates also indicate that the actor may work on a film under producer Naga Vamsi's banner, although an official announcement is still awaited.

