From Jimin’s pranks to Jungkook’s playfulness, 10 times BTS members teased each other for fun

The K-pop giants BTS have given us countless performances, blowing away the minds of fans and non-fans alike. Comprised of RM, Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the group has become well-renowned globally. However, often, the members engage in hilarious, playful teasing with one another, which leaves the fans giggling. The unprovoked banter, unexpected pranks, and unplanned moments of hilarity not only make the fans laugh but also provide a glimpse of how close they are to each other.

Without further ado, let’s dive into the top 10 moments when BTS left ARMYs confused and chuckling for more.

1. Jimin pushing J-Hope unprovoked

During one of the rehearsals ahead of their performance, the members were sitting down on the floor. Jimin peeked at J-hope, not entirely sitting down but just crouching down comfortably. Soon after, he pushed the artist unprovoked and hilariously fell down on the floor. One of the guitarists noticed the action and could not stop his laughter.

2. BTS members teasing Jungkook

Another time, when the members were rehearsing on stage ahead of a show, the urgent voice of the eldest, Jin, was heard when he was playfully scolding Jungkook for breaking one of the lights on the stage. Everyone was gathered to see what happened, and Jungkook looked extremely guilty about the mistake.

However, the members took the opportunity to continue teasing him. Jimin was pretending to be the college dean and announced on the mic requesting Jungkook to come to his ‘office’.

3. Jimin’s pranks

Jimin is a ball of sunshine and also a funny little prankster. During the photoshoot for their popular single Butter, the behind-the-scenes footage was released. In the clip, Jimin, being his hilarious self, pretends to feed V a slice of watermelon, only to take it away from his mouth right when he is about to bite into it. The moment is talked about by ARMYs years after discussing his teasing behavior.

4. Jungkook - the victim again

Once, when the youngest and most beloved Jungkook was talking to the camera backstage with his hand on the wall, it was bound for the members to tease him about it. Suddenly, both Jin and Jimin come behind him and imitate his pose with exaggeration, leaving Jungkook confused and shy. However, Jungkook does not seem to reply or be bothered by it as he was used to becoming the scapegoat.

5. Jungkook returns the favor

Jungkook has become the butt of the joke multiple times, but he also does not shy away from teasing his hyungs when the opportunity presents itself. During one of the schedules, when the members got together, Jungkook was seen doing a dance step, explicitly looking at Suga. It was from Suga’s collaboration song with PSY That That, which had some comedic elements, and Jungkook could not get enough of doing the hook step in front of him.

6. Jin’s havoc

Jin is indeed one of the funniest members of the group, always teasing his juniors. In one clip, Jungkook was seen in deep sleep during a schedule, and Jin seized the opportunity to prank him by putting the corner of his shirt inside Jungkook’s mouth. Although it didn't wake Jungkook up, the moment is still fondly remembered and talked about by fans because of how funny it was.

7. J-Hope’s shenanigans

Behind J-Hope’s innocent face is a man who often makes the members lose their minds with his little pranks. He often engages in playful mischief-making when he gets the chance, such as squeezing the water bottle a little too hard where water spills the members’ bodies or making funny faces at them when he seems to be losing an argument.

8. Taehyung’s teases

RM has also been a victim of the member's teasing from time to time. Although everyone respects Namjoon as a leader, they will always not shy away from playing fun pranks with him as well. As the leader was on his chair getting his makeup done, he held a hand of chips in his hand. Taehyung came beside him and offered a piece, only to take it away from him at the last moment.

9. Namjoon’s revenge

The leader is also not far behind in being playful with his members and avenging himself from their continuous pranks. While the group was holding a live session, they were also sharing meals with each other. However, Taehyung and V could not have any because they were on a diet. RM took a slice of pizza and deliberately ate in front of them while continuously asking, “do you guys want some?”

10. Jungkook’s jest

Jungkook might seem like a little angel most of the time, and he indeed is! Even his pranks are innocent and sweet, where his main goal is to make the members laugh and nothing else. In one of the instances, the artist constantly makes funny faces in front of Jin until he bursts into laughter. Bless his soul for lighting up someone’s day!