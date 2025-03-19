aespa’s Karina sparks dating rumors with NCT’s Jisung as fans allegedly spot 'evidence' of traveling together

aespa member Karina is linked up with another man, a year after her breakup with actor Lee Jae Wook. She is currently embroiled in dating rumors with NCT’s Jisung, as eagle-eyed fans spotted certain similarities in the two K-pop idols' recent activities and social media updates. This included alleged evidence of traveling to a foreign land together amid their busy schedules and also doing each other's bucket-list activities.

NCT’s Jisung recently went on a relaxing vacation in Iceland and Amsterdam, sharing captivating pictures from both the trips on the idol-fan interaction platform, Bubble. Fans gushed over his stunning visuals, but one particular photo that created the most buzz was from his Amsterdam trip. It included a photo of a Sunflowers painting, taken at the Van Gogh Museum. aespa's Karina previously posted a similar image of the sunflower painting, taken during aespa's trip to Amsterdam. Notably, Karina's post was uploaded about a week before Jisung's photo dump, sparking speculation that they may have spent time together in the foreign nation.

The two popular artists sharing the same agency, SM Entertainment, has naturally sparked speculation about the potential interactions between the two artists. With these similarities in their social media activities, fans can't help but consider if it's their subtle hint at a possible romance build-up. Fans also mentioned how the two of them are frequently seen at each other's concerts and having similar poses or objects in their photos. Fans also brought up Karina's previous mention of witnessing the aurora (northern lights) as one of her bucket list experiences.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Jisung had recently posted a photo of him visiting the aurora in Iceland, prompting fans to draw a connection between the two. While most fans showcased positive reaction to the speculations, some expressed "concern" regarding the possible repercussions it could lead to. An X-user wrote, "u knew what happened to karina before. so let her live and be with someone peacefully." This indicated the immense backlash Karina faced from Korean netizens after going public with her relationship with Lee Jae Wook.