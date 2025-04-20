EXCLUSIVE: UNIS makes its own SWICY recipe with sweet and salty ingredients, talks about plans for 2025, and more

UNIS, comprising Hyeonju, Nana, Gehlee, Kotoko, Yunha, Elisia, Yoona, and Seowon, bought their Universe Ticket to the world of K-pop after winning the fierce survival show where 82 contestants competed for a spot in the lineup. Making their debut on March 27, 2024, the octet has made its way forward with 1 EP and 1 single album so far, slowly but steadily utilizing their music program charms in the world of K-pop.

This time, returning with another mini-album, UNIS has promised to showcase a different side to the group, one that does not stick to a particular type of appeal but has the ‘do it all’ mindset. With SWICY, the girls want to break a leg and have you hoodwinked. Read on all about how, as the eight-piece speaks to us in an exclusive chat below.

The title of your second mini album is SWICY, combining sweet and spicy elements. How did this concept come about?

HYEONJU: SWICY is a new word that combines SWEET and SPICY. I think it would be a bit boring to only show one thing: sweet or spicy, and we wanted to show both the spicy and sweet charms that are unique to UNIS.

In the song SWICY, you compare your charms to food. If you could create your own ‘SWICY recipe’, what would you pick as the ingredients and is there any one dish that perfectly describes the song?

HYEONJU: I will pick gochujang and sugar, make up like SWICY. Meanwhile, tteokbokki will perfectly describe the song.

NANA: I will say rice cake is SWICY! And Japanese food, Mitarashi Dango, perfectly describes the song.

GEHLEE: My own ingredients to a SWICY dish are love, shine, hope and charisma, which are new but unique. If you mix all of that, it will make a nice rose tteokboki.

KOTOKO: Ice cream and French fries! The dish that can be perfectly described as SWICY is a gochujang cookie.

YUNHA: I will say Ramen Bread (ramen bbang). Spicy ramen and sweet bread would be perfect SWICY. However, gochujang cookie describes it the best.

ELISIA: My SWICY recipe, I think, would include tteok (Korean rice cake) because of its texture and taste, you can pair it with anything, and it would somehow still fit perfectly

YOONA: I want to use whipped cream and tteokbokki. When tteokbokki and whipped cream are mixed, it becomes rose tteokbokki, which makes it sweet and spicy!

SEOWON: I think adding gochujang to anything would make for a SWICY blend!

Check out the SWICY music video below:

The track Good Feeling references ‘key rings,’ which is a popular trend among Gen-Z. What are your favorite key rings?

HYEONJU: My favorite is small doll key rings.

NANA: A cat key ring

GEHLEE: My Melody character key ring

KOTOKO: Fluffy doll key ring

YUNHA: I like the character key ring the most. I love watching animations, which is the reason that I love characters. I gather all the characters’ key rings.

ELISIA: Around our debut era, our members made us name-tag keyrings! Mine had ELISIA written with little tanghulu sticker patches on the side, and it was cute because it was so memorable!

YOONA: I like kitschy key rings. I like key rings, something small and cute and adorable!

SEOWON: I like chic and unique key rings.

Would you say you’ve stuck to your strengths this time, or are you forging a new path for yourself?

HYEONJU: While preparing the album, I tried short hair for the first time alongside ad-libs, etc., so I believe it was a new path for me.

GEHLEE: While taking the lessons and practising, I developed myself and gathered self-confidence. With this, I found myself focusing on learning Korean and dancing, but also on my strengths. Because I can see myself growing and developing, I had a great and enjoyable time.

ELISIA: I think I’m really pushing myself to my limits and forging a new path! These songs are incredibly high with challenging choreographies, but the members and I worked hard to bring out an amazing, unexpected performance!

YOONA: I wanted to show my individuality more clearly! I thought that SWICY really suited me so well that I focused on facial expressions that matched the mood of the song!

What does UNIS wish to achieve this year?

NANA: I want to win first place in the music show

GEHLEE: I want to have more opportunities where UNIS can show more of us!

YUNHA: First place in ALL the music shows

ELISIA: A happy, long, and healthy promotion and 1st place on a music show

YOONA: I want to win first place in a music show, which we unfortunately couldn't achieve last year!

What is your message for your fans?

NANA: EverAfters! Please love SWICY UNIS! Always thank you for your love!

ELISIA: Thank you for all the love and support you’ve given us since the beginning! We see how much you’ve done for us, and we hope to see you all soon!

SEOWON: Thanks for waiting for our comeback, EverAfters! I love you

